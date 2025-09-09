Private 5G Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecast Report 2025: China Leads Global Push in Private 5G Installations with State-Funded Initiatives

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Private 5G Market 2025-2030: Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The report delivers a comprehensive examination of the private 5G network market. It covers the value chain, market drivers, technological enablers, operational models, and future forecasts. This extensive analysis includes data from 2025 to 2030 across three infrastructure submarkets, 16 vertical industries, and five regional markets, accompanied by a rich Excel dataset and database of over 8,300 global private cellular engagements.

The report cites key trends like the transition from niche private LTE to mainstream private 5G networks. Private 5G, propelled by industry giants such as Airbus and Ford, is set to usher in Industry 4.0, boasting superior capabilities with URLLC and mMTC functionalities. China leads the charge with massive deployments in industries such as factories and mines, driven by national directives.

As industries in the USA, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and beyond scale up digitization, private 5G networks address complex applications like autonomous vehicles in logistics, AR-based maintenance, and more. The report highlights various case studies including Tesla's Gigafactory Texas, Jaguar Land Rover's Solihull plant, and Lufthansa's airport facilities, showcasing tangible benefits like increased efficiency, reduced costs, and enhanced safety.

Alternative suppliers are gaining traction in the market with significant OEM diversity. Companies like Celona, Mavenir, and Airspan Networks offer innovative solutions. Meanwhile, network orchestrators like Highway 9 Networks and Neutroon Technologies enhance management capabilities.

Financially, the market is poised for significant growth with an expected CAGR of 41% from 2025 to 2028, crossing $5 billion by 2028. Despite hyperscalers retracting from the 5G niche to focus on AI, traditional network and infrastructure players like Ericsson, Nokia, and emerging companies continue to drive expansion.

For full insight, the report outlines strategic recommendations for stakeholders, elaborating on market forecasts for various submarkets-Infrastructure, Cell Sizes, Frequency Ranges, and End User Markets-over the forecast period.

In summary, this report is an essential resource for understanding the dynamic landscape of private 5G networks and the future trajectory of industry standards and technological advancements.

Infrastructure Submarkets: 5G NR RAN, 5GC, 5G Transport.

Cell Sizes: Small Cells, Macrocells.

Frequency Ranges: Sub-6 GHz, mmWave.

End User Markets: Agriculture, Aviation, Manufacturing, Mining, Public Safety, and more.

Regional Markets: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, MEA, Latin America.

Explore more to understand how private 5G networks can transform your organization's operations, enhancing productivity and cost-efficiency across verticals.



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: An Overview of Private 5G Networks

2.1 An Introduction to the 3GPP-Defined 5G Standard

2.2 Why Utilize 5G for Private Wireless Networks?

2.3 Key Themes Influencing the Adoption of Private 5G Networks

2.4 Practical Aspects of Private 5G Networks

2.5 The Value Chain of Private 5G Networks

2.6 Market Drivers

2.7 Market Barriers

Chapter 3: System Architecture & Technologies for Private 5G Networks

3.1 Architectural Components of Private 5G Networks

3.3 RAN (Radio Access Network)

3.4 Mobile Core

3.5 Transport Network

3.6 Services & Interconnectivity

3.7 Key Enabling Technologies & Concepts

Chapter 4: Key Vertical Industries & Applications

4.1 Cross-Sector & Enterprise Application Capabilities

4.2 Vertical Industries & Specific Application Scenarios

Chapter 5: Spectrum Availability, Allocation & Usage

5.1 National & Local Area Licensed Spectrum

5.2 License-Exempt (Unlicensed) Spectrum

5.3 North America

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.5 Europe

5.6 Middle East & Africa

5.7 Latin & Central America

Chapter 6: Standardization, Regulatory & Collaborative Initiatives

6.1 3GPP (Third Generation Partnership Project)

6.2 450 MHz Alliance

6.3 5G-ACIA (5G Alliance for Connected Industries and Automation)

6.4 5GAIA (5G Applications Industry Array)

6.5 5G Campus Network Alliance

...

Chapter 7: Case Studies of Private 5G Networks

7.1 ABP (Associated British Ports)

7.2 Adif (Spanish Railway Infrastructure Administrator)

7.3 Agnico Eagle Mines

7.4 Airbus

7.5 ANA (All Nippon Airways)

...

Chapter 8: Key Ecosystem Players

8.1 10T Tech

8.2 1NCE

8.3 1oT

8.4 2TEST (Alkor-Communication)

8.5 2WAY (Netherlands)

...

Chapter 9: Market Sizing & Forecasts

9.1 Global Outlook for Private 5G Networks

9.2 Infrastructure Submarkets

9.3 Cell Sizes

9.4 Frequency Ranges

9.5 End User Markets & Verticals

9.6 Regional Segmentation

Chapter 10: Conclusion & Strategic Recommendations

10.1 Why is the Market Poised to Grow?

10.2 Future Roadmap: 2025 - 2030

10.3 Reviewing the Real-World Benefits of Private 5G Networks

10.4 Vendor & Solution Provider Landscape

10.5 Incorporating Private 5G Into the Building Plans of New Facilities

10.24 Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/min55l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment