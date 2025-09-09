Jeffersonville Bancorp Announces Special Dividend of $0.25 per share

JEFFERSONVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCQB - JFBC) announced today that a special cash dividend in the amount of twenty-five cents ($0.25) per share on the common stock of the company was declared at the September 9, 2025 meeting of the Board of Directors. The dividend is payable on October 3, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 25, 2025.

“The Company is on track for another exceptional year in 2025 due to higher loan interest income and low core funding costs. The Company’s elevated level of profitability, which continues to outpace our peer group, has allowed our capital position to continue to grow," said George W. Kinne, Jr., President and CEO. “The Board of Directors is pleased to reward our loyal shareholders with the return of capital through this special cash dividend."

Jeffersonville Bancorp is a one-bank holding company, which owns all the capital stock of Jeff Bank. Jeff Bank maintains ten full-service branches in Sullivan and Orange County, New York located in Anawana Lake Road/Monticello, Eldred, Callicoon, Jeffersonville, Liberty, Livingston Manor, Monticello, Port Jervis, White Lake, and Wurtsboro.

