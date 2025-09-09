Top 19 Companies Leading the Middle East Cybersecurity Market in 2025 and Beyond | Middle East CyberSecurity Company Evaluation Report, 2025

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Cybersecurity - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Middle East CyberSecurity Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Middle East CyberSecurity. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The '360 Quadrants' evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 19 Middle East CyberSecurity Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.
The 360 Quadrant maps the Middle East CyberSecurity companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Middle East CyberSecurity quadrant.
Key Players
Key players in the Middle East CyberSecurity market include major global corporations and specialized innovators such as Palo Alto Networks, Ibm, Check Point, Cisco, Fortinet, Trend Micro, Crowdstrike, Cp, Sirar by Stc, Site, Help Ag, Mandiant, Eviden, Trellix, Socradar, Sami-aec, Gulf Business Machine (gbm), Protiviti, and Forescout.
These companies are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.
Top 3 Companies
Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks emerges as a leader in network security solutions, offering a broad array of products such as next-generation firewalls, cloud-based security applications, and AI-powered threat intelligence platforms. Their strategies focus on expanding cloud security offerings and enhancing threat detection capabilities through AI, which strengthens their market share. By partnering with regional Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) and cloud providers, they aim to solidify their client base in the GCC countries, especially within the UAE and Saudi Arabian markets.
Cisco
Cisco is known for leveraging its network dominance to push comprehensive security solutions across all platforms. With a focus on integrating security with network platforms, Cisco enhances its cloud security services and strengthens partnerships with government and major telecommunication providers. Such strategies reinforce its market presence, especially within the GCC's public and telecom sectors.
IBM
IBM stands as a formidable player in the Middle East cybersecurity market, engaging in managed security services and advanced threat intelligence platforms. Their expertise in AI and security analytics propels them toward comprehensive security solutions. IBM collaborates with industry organizations to align with regulatory mandates, which helps sustain their influence across sectors like BFSI and public services throughout the GCC region.
Key Topics Covered:
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Accelerated Digital Transformation Across Sectors
- Geopolitical Tensions and Rise of State-Sponsored Cyber Threats
- Regulatory Initiatives for Evolving Threat Environment
- AI-Powered Attacks Compelling Evolution of Cyber Defense Strategies
- Restraints
- Budgetary Constraints on Allocation of Resources
- Resistance to Emerging Security Technologies
- Opportunities
- Investments by Governments and Businesses to Enhance Cybersecurity Infrastructure
- Spike in Demand for Cyber-Insurance Policies
- Robust Development of Cybersecurity Services
- Burgeoning Startup Ecosystem
- Challenges
- Third-Party Dependencies Exposing Weaknesses in Cybersecurity Landscape
- Shortage of Skilled Workforce
Competitive Landscape
- Key Player Strategies/Right to Win
- Revenue Analysis, 2020-2024
- Market Share Analysis, 2024
- Brand Comparison
- Company Valuation and Financial Metrics
- Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024
- Company Evaluation Matrix: Start-Ups/SMEs, 2024
- Competitive Scenario
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Palo Alto Networks
- IBM
- Check Point
- Cisco
- Fortinet
- Trend Micro
- Crowdstrike
- Cpx
- Sirar by Stc
- Site
- Help AG
- Mandiant
- Eviden
- Trellix
- Socradar
Other Players
- Sami-Aec
- Paramount Computer Systems
- Malwarebytes
- Edge Group
- Taqnia Cyber
- Gulf Business Machine (Gbm)
- Protiviti
- Forescout
- Logrhythm
- Sophos
- Secureworks
- Mcafee
- Cato Networks
- Cyble
- Group-Ib
- Cyberani
- Recorded Future
- Kela
- Sejel Technology
- Valuementor
- Moro Hub
- Cybersec Consulting
- Salam Technology
- Cybergate
- Codegreen
- Dts Solution
- Securityhq
- Ras Infotech
- Security Matterz
- Safe Decision
