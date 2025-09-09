Top 19 Companies Leading the Middle East Cybersecurity Market in 2025 and Beyond | Middle East CyberSecurity Company Evaluation Report, 2025

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Cybersecurity - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East CyberSecurity Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Middle East CyberSecurity. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The '360 Quadrants' evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 19 Middle East CyberSecurity Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Middle East CyberSecurity companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Middle East CyberSecurity quadrant.



Key Players



Key players in the Middle East CyberSecurity market include major global corporations and specialized innovators such as Palo Alto Networks, Ibm, Check Point, Cisco, Fortinet, Trend Micro, Crowdstrike, Cp, Sirar by Stc, Site, Help Ag, Mandiant, Eviden, Trellix, Socradar, Sami-aec, Gulf Business Machine (gbm), Protiviti, and Forescout.

These companies are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

Palo Alto Networks



Palo Alto Networks emerges as a leader in network security solutions, offering a broad array of products such as next-generation firewalls, cloud-based security applications, and AI-powered threat intelligence platforms. Their strategies focus on expanding cloud security offerings and enhancing threat detection capabilities through AI, which strengthens their market share. By partnering with regional Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) and cloud providers, they aim to solidify their client base in the GCC countries, especially within the UAE and Saudi Arabian markets.



Cisco



Cisco is known for leveraging its network dominance to push comprehensive security solutions across all platforms. With a focus on integrating security with network platforms, Cisco enhances its cloud security services and strengthens partnerships with government and major telecommunication providers. Such strategies reinforce its market presence, especially within the GCC's public and telecom sectors.



IBM



IBM stands as a formidable player in the Middle East cybersecurity market, engaging in managed security services and advanced threat intelligence platforms. Their expertise in AI and security analytics propels them toward comprehensive security solutions. IBM collaborates with industry organizations to align with regulatory mandates, which helps sustain their influence across sectors like BFSI and public services throughout the GCC region.



Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Accelerated Digital Transformation Across Sectors Geopolitical Tensions and Rise of State-Sponsored Cyber Threats Regulatory Initiatives for Evolving Threat Environment AI-Powered Attacks Compelling Evolution of Cyber Defense Strategies

Restraints Budgetary Constraints on Allocation of Resources Resistance to Emerging Security Technologies

Opportunities Investments by Governments and Businesses to Enhance Cybersecurity Infrastructure Spike in Demand for Cyber-Insurance Policies Robust Development of Cybersecurity Services Burgeoning Startup Ecosystem

Challenges Third-Party Dependencies Exposing Weaknesses in Cybersecurity Landscape Shortage of Skilled Workforce



Competitive Landscape

Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

Revenue Analysis, 2020-2024

Market Share Analysis, 2024

Brand Comparison

Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

Company Evaluation Matrix: Start-Ups/SMEs, 2024

Competitive Scenario

Company Profiles

Key Players

Palo Alto Networks

IBM

Check Point

Cisco

Fortinet

Trend Micro

Crowdstrike

Cpx

Sirar by Stc

Site

Help AG

Mandiant

Eviden

Trellix

Socradar

Other Players

Sami-Aec

Paramount Computer Systems

Malwarebytes

Edge Group

Taqnia Cyber

Gulf Business Machine (Gbm)

Protiviti

Forescout

Logrhythm

Sophos

Secureworks

Mcafee

Cato Networks

Cyble

Group-Ib

Cyberani

Recorded Future

Kela

Sejel Technology

Valuementor

Moro Hub

Cybersec Consulting

Salam Technology

Cybergate

Codegreen

Dts Solution

Securityhq

Ras Infotech

Security Matterz

Safe Decision

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5k1blx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.