



Kering - General Meeting of September 9, 2025 - Approval of all resolutions





PRESS RELEASE



September 9, 2025





GENERAL MEETING OF SEPTEMBER 9, 2025:

APPROVAL OF ALL RESOLUTIONS

Kering announces that all resolutions submitted to the vote at the Combined General Meeting held on September 9, 2025, were approved.

Shareholders overwhelmingly endorsed the appointment of Luca de Meo as a Director.

This appointment is part of the separation of the roles of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, effective as of September 15, 2025. On that date, as announced in June, Mr. de Meo will assume his role as Chief Executive Officer of the Group, while François-Henri Pinault will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Following this General Meeting, Kering’s Board of Directors is composed of 14 members, with an independence rate of 58% and strict gender parity. Six nationalities are represented: American, British, Chinese, French, Italian, and Turkish.

About Kering

Kering is a global, family-led luxury group, home to people whose passion and expertise nurture creative Houses across ready-to-wear and couture, leather goods, jewelry, eyewear and beauty: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. Inspired by their creative heritage, Kering’s Houses design and craft exceptional products and experiences that reflect the Group’s commitment to excellence, sustainability and culture. This vision is expressed in our signature: Creativity is our Legacy. In 2024, Kering employed 47,000 people and generated revenue of €17.2 billion.

