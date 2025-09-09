Del Bigtree and ICAN Announce Senate Hearing on Science and Corruption, Featuring Groundbreaking Study and Announces Documentary, "An Inconvenient Study"

WASHINGTON, DC, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN), led by Emmy Award-winning producer and veteran medical journalist Del Bigtree, today calls attention to a crucial hearing of the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations titled “How the Corruption of Science Has Impacted Public Perception and Policies Regarding Vaccines.” The hearing, set for September 9, 2025 at 2:00 PM in Room SH-216 of the Senate Hart Building, will spotlight an alarming study conducted by a top infectious disease expert at a premier healthcare institution, which looks at the health outcomes of vaccinated kids vs. those of fully unvaccinated kids. The study was hidden from the public for years, until this hearing by the Homeland Security Committee .

The hearing’s revelations are dramatically mirrored in An Inconvenient Study, an investigative documentary set for nationwide release on October 3, 2025. This documentary will disclose the origins of the study featured in the hearing. How in 2016, Del Bigtree convinced the head of infectious disease at one of the most prestigious healthcare institutions in the world to conduct the most thorough vaccinated vs. unvaccinated study that has ever been done–and how this institution succeeded in burying the results.

ICAN’s lead counsel, Aaron Siri, Esq., will present the study’s shocking findings as he does in his new book, Vaccines, Amen, laying bare the legal and scientific implications of systemic corruption. As the film’s legal lead, Mr. Siri will illustrate why the evidence demands immediate public scrutiny.

Del Bigtree, Emmy-winning former producer of The Doctors, stated:

“What is so incredible is that a pro-vaccine scientist at a pro-vaccine medical institution conducted a study to prove "anti-vaxxers" wrong, but instead produced one of the most damning indictments of the vaccine program ever seen. We are facing a crisis in public health transparency, and the American people deserve the truth now.”

National press, policy advocates, public health stakeholders, and concerned citizens: view the hearing at thehighwire.com/watch, and updates and early access to trailers and more for An Inconvenient Study, launching October 3. Sign up at aninconvenientstudy.com

Release Highlights