Green Design & Build Celebrates 10 Years of Excellence in Los Angeles Construction

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Design & Build, a licensed, bonded, and insured construction company, is proud to announce its 10-year anniversary serving homeowners and businesses across Los Angeles County. Since its founding in 2015, the firm has grown from residential remodels to large-scale luxury homes and commercial projects, earning a reputation for craftsmanship, transparency, and client trust.





A Decade of Building Trust and Quality

Over the past decade, Green Design & Build has completed thousands of projects across Los Angeles, guided by our commitment to ultimate professionalism, from using the highest grade materials, to perfecting our plethora of personalized services. Our team believes construction is not just about the house, but about the home - creating spaces that show who you are within your home, spaces that enrich life.

“I can’t believe we’ve been doing this for a decade - time really does fly when you’re pursuing you passion.” said our owner, Daniel Sofer. “This milestone not only signifies my achievement but also the collective efforts of our designers, contractors, installers, and the entire crew. Their dedication to perfection and integrity has been such a deep source of pride in our company. Since day one our mission was to deliver construction services built on transparency and customer care, both which remain foundational to our company even a decade later.”

Everything you need Under One Roof

From day one, Green Design & Build has differentiated itself by offering full-service solutions. Instead of requiring clients to manage multiple contractors, engineers, and designers, we’ve made everything accessible to you through us. We’ve integrated planning, design, and execution into a seamless process that allows you to complete your project from A to Z through us. Our unique method has allowed us to consistently provide stress-less and efficiently-done projects for the last decade!

Green Design and Build specializes in:

Complete Home Remodeling – transforming entire properties with efficiency and transparency, always including cohesive, high-quality finishes and materials.





Kitchen & Bathroom Renovations – blending your needs and style to create luxurious, functional spaces.





ADUs and Garage Conversions – maximizing property value and usability with legally compliant accessory units!





Room Additions – expanding living areas to meet family and lifestyle needs in any home!





– expanding living areas to meet family and lifestyle needs in any home! Backyard Remodeling – designing outdoor spaces that combine beauty and comfort, including landscaping, hardscaping, pools, decks, and more!

Every project we complete reflects our dedication to detail and its ability to balance design, function, and long-term value.

Key Milestones in a Decade of Growth

Green Design & Build’s journey has been marked by steady expansion and achievements that highlight its growing reputation:

2017 – Delivered its first major residential remodel in Los Angeles, establishing a reputation for high-end finishes.





2019 – Expanded into commercial construction, including offices and retail build-outs.





2020 – Integrated sustainable practices, using eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient systems.





2022 – Earned top ratings on Google and Yelp, recognized by clients as one of the region's most trusted construction companies.





2024 – Completed large-scale multi-unit developments and luxury homes, broadening its portfolio.





2025 – Marks 10 years of operations, with a continued focus on innovation, client service, and long-term growth.





Reputation Built on Client Confidence

Throughout its 10 years, Green Design & Build has earned the confidence of homeowners, property investors, and business owners alike. We have achieved dozens of five-star reviews on Google and Yelp, with clients consistently praising its professionalism, transparent communication, and reliability in meeting timelines and budgets.

This strong reputation is not just a reflection of completed projects, but also of the relationships built along the way. Many clients return for second and third projects, a testament to our commitment to long-term satisfaction.

Trusted by Schools and Supporting Churches Across Los Angeles

Over the past decade, Green Design & Build has become a trusted partner not only for homeowners and businesses, but also for schools and churches throughout Los Angeles. The company’s ability to deliver reliable project management, transparent communication, and high-quality finishes has made it a preferred choice for institutions seeking renovations or expansions that serve their communities.

From updating classrooms to remodeling church facilities, Green Design & Build applies the same attention to detail and care that has defined its residential and commercial work. These projects reflect the company’s belief that construction plays a vital role in supporting education, faith, and community life across Southern California.

As Los Angeles embraces sustainable and future-ready construction, Green Design & Build has positioned itself at the forefront. By incorporating eco-friendly design principles, energy-saving systems, and responsible material choices, the company delivers projects that respect both the environment and the needs of clients. Looking ahead, the firm plans to adopt advanced technologies in project management and design, ensuring it remains an industry leader while staying true to its values of quality and trust.

A Decade Behind, A Future Ahead

Marking its 10-year anniversary, Green Design & Build is not only celebrating past successes but also setting the stage for the future. With a strong foundation of satisfied clients, trusted service, and a proven ability to grow, the firm is preparing for its next chapter, one defined by larger projects, deeper client relationships, and continued innovation.

“Ten years is both a celebration and a beginning,” added Sofer. “We are proud of what we’ve achieved, and even more excited about what lies ahead as we continue to serve Los Angeles with excellence.”

About Green Design & Build

Green Design & Build is a full-service construction and remodeling company based in Van Nuys, California, serving Los Angeles County and surrounding areas. With 10 years in operation and over 22 years of licensed, bonded, and insured experience, the firm specializes in complete remodeling, ADUs, kitchens, bathrooms, room additions, and backyard renovations. Guided by values of trust, craftsmanship, and sustainability, Green Design & Build is dedicated to creating spaces that elevate lifestyles and strengthen client confidence.

