Sfil : Press release for filing 2025 Interim financial report

Paris, 9 September 2025

2025 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

In accordance with the regulatory requirements in force, Sfil announces that the French version of its 2025 Interim Financial Report was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 9 September 2025, and that it can be obtained from its website: https://sfil.fr/librairie-des-documents-financiers/ . The English version of the 2025 Interim Financial Report will be available around mid-September 2025 on the website: https://sfil.fr/en/financial-documents-library/ .

Attachment