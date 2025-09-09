Cutting-Edge Antibody Validation Service by Boster Bio Set to Enhance Research Accuracy

Pleasanton, California, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boster Bio advances biomedical research with rigorously validated antibodies and expert IHC services, ensuring reproducibility for scientists worldwide.

Boster Biological Technology (Boster Bio), a leading provider of antibody and immunoassay solutions, is revolutionizing biomedical research with its antibody validation service and IHC services. These offerings ensure researchers receive rigorously tested, high-quality reagents, addressing a critical need for reproducibility in scientific studies.

A major challenge in life sciences research is the inconsistent performance of antibodies, which can lead to unreliable data. Boster Bio's antibody validation service tackles this issue head-on by employing a multi-step verification process. Each antibody undergoes specificity, sensitivity, and reproducibility testing across multiple applications, including Western blot, ELISA, and immunohistochemistry (IHC).

What sets Boster Bio apart is its commitment to transparency. Researchers receive comprehensive validation reports, including detailed experimental conditions and raw data. This level of scrutiny ensures that antibodies perform as expected, reducing wasted time and resources. A unique industry advantage, the company also offers a free validation for the PicoBand antibodies promotion, allowing scientists to test antibodies before purchase.

In addition to antibody validation, Boster Bio offers specialized IHC services, catering to researchers who require high-quality immunohistochemistry without needing in-house optimization. The company's histology experts handle everything from tissue sectioning to staining, using validated protocols to deliver consistent, publication-ready results.

Boster Bio's IHC services stand out due to their customization options. Researchers can request specific antibodies, staining techniques, or tissue types, ensuring tailored solutions for unique projects. The team also offers troubleshooting support, a critical resource for complex studies.

With increasing scrutiny on research reproducibility, Boster Bio's emphasis on validation and quality control fills a crucial gap. Besides the free antibody validation for select products, the company provides comprehensive IHC services with expert support, including transparent reporting and their accompanying raw data.

A leading antibody manufacturer since 1993, Boster Bio combines scientific excellence and customer-focused solutions. Dedicated to advancing biomedical research, the company delivers rigorously validated reagents and expert support to scientists worldwide. This empowers researchers to achieve accurate, reproducible results that can accelerate discoveries in immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

The service to validate antibodies for IHC, WB, ELISA, IF/ICC, or flow cytometry experiments is crucial in today's fast-developing biotech sector. Boster Bio's experts accelerate research efforts by providing over 200 ready-to-use control samples available for validation.

Whether validating antibodies generated in-house or procured commercially, the validation process can be time-consuming, expensive, and frustrating. As an antibody manufacturer, Boster Bio addresses this issue by leveraging its economies of scale and close relationships with other antibody companies.

With fast turnaround empowered by scale and expertise, the company readily accommodates custom requirements cost-effectively and efficiently. Additionally, Boster Bio assigns a dedicated project manager from start to finish.

The company also offers a large selection of ready-to-use cell lines and tissue lysates for your assay controls. Compared to acquiring these in-house, using commercially available lysates could save months of cell culture work and related expenses.

