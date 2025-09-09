Shingles Vaccine Market Projected to Hit Valuation of US$ 16.80 billion by 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global shingles vaccine market was valued at US$ 4.85 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach US$ 16.80 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

The global shingles vaccine market is undergoing a period of unprecedented expansion. A confluence of factors, including a rapidly aging global demographic and heightened public health consciousness, is driving remarkable growth. Leading pharmaceutical giants are scaling up operations to meet surging demand. A vibrant pipeline of innovative candidates is simultaneously preparing to challenge the established order. China alone reports a staggering 1.5 million new cases of shingles annually among individuals aged 50 and older, highlighting the immense untapped potential. The years 2024 and 2025 are proving to be pivotal, characterized by strategic investments, regulatory milestones, and a clear trajectory toward a more competitive and accessible market. Stakeholders are witnessing a landscape ripe with opportunity.

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 16.80 billion CAGR 14.8% Largest Region (2024) North America (65%) By Product Type Shingrix (95%) By Vaccine Type Recombinant Vaccine (96%) Top Drivers A rapidly aging global population increases the primary risk pool.

Superior efficacy and duration of recombinant vaccines drive clinical preference.

Expanding recommendations for immunocompromised adults broaden market access significantly. Top Trends Definitive market shift from live attenuated to recombinant vaccine technology.

Inclusion in national immunization programs is boosting vaccine uptake globally.

Research into potential cardiovascular and dementia prevention benefits expands value. Top Challenges High vaccine cost remains a significant barrier in certain regions.

Ensuring patient completion of the essential two-dose series for efficacy.

Navigating complex reimbursement policies can limit patient access in some markets.

GSK's Shingrix Continues Its Unrivaled Dominance in the Shingles Vaccine Market

GSK stands as the undisputed leader in the current shingles vaccine market. Its flagship product, Shingrix, continues to post impressive sales figures, solidifying its dominant position. The company's financial performance underscores the vaccine's commercial success. Shingrix sales hit a remarkable £945 million in the first quarter of 2024. The momentum continued into the second quarter of 2024, with sales reaching £0.8 billion. GSK's robust performance is reflected in its overall corporate health. The company's total revenue for 2024 amounted to a substantial £31.38 billion. Its pretax profit for the same year was a healthy £3.48 billion. Even with a significant £1.8 billion charge from a legal settlement concerning Zantac in 2024, the company's foundation remains strong. Total sales in the first quarter of 2024 were approximately £7.4 billion. Key revenue streams, such as HIV medicines, contributed £1.6 billion in that first quarter. The specialty medicines sector also saw impressive growth, with sales reaching £2.5 billion in the first quarter of 2024.

A Robust Pipeline of Innovative Candidates Is Poised to Reshape Competition

The competitive dynamics of the global shingles vaccine market are set for a significant shift. A new generation of vaccine candidates is advancing through rigorous clinical trials. Dynavax is making strides with its candidate, Z-1018. Its Phase 1/2 trial is expected to enroll around 440 healthy adults. Pfizer is also a key contender, developing an mRNA-based vaccine. A Phase 1 substudy for its candidate will include about 48 participants. A subsequent Phase 2 substudy is planned with approximately 48 participants as well. The larger Pfizer and BioNTech Phase 1/2 trial for their mRNA shingles vaccine aims to enroll up to 900 healthy volunteers. Moderna, another pioneer in mRNA technology, has its VZV vaccine candidate, mRNA-1468, in a Phase 1/2 trial with a total enrollment of 500 participants.

Beyond shingles, Moderna's broader pipeline includes the mRNA-1608 trial for HSV-2, which is fully enrolled with 300 participants in the U.S. Its ConquerRSV Phase 2/3 trial for the RSV vaccine candidate, mRNA-1345, involves a massive cohort of approximately 37,000 participants. Curevo Vaccine is also advancing its candidate, amezosvatein. Its Phase 2 trial successfully enrolled 876 participants, with 619 patients receiving amezosvatein. An earlier Phase 2b trial for CRV-101 enrolled 678 participants. A Phase 2 extension trial for amezosvatein is planned to enroll 640 participants.

Post-Market Surveillance Data Reinforces Strong Safety Profiles for Leading Shingles Vaccines

Maintaining public trust is paramount for the continued success of the shingles vaccine market. Rigorous post-marketing surveillance and transparent regulatory oversight are crucial. Real-world data from adverse event reporting systems provide invaluable insights into vaccine safety profiles. Between October 2017 and April 2024, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) in the U.S. received a total of 1,279,596 reports for all vaccines. During that same timeframe, 66,849 adverse event reports were specifically linked to the recombinant zoster vaccine (RZV). An overwhelming majority of these, 65,019 reports, were classified as non-serious. There were 1,830 serious reports filed for RZV. A total of 86 deaths were reported following RZV vaccination, though a causal link has not been established. Further research provides context; a retrospective study surveyed 77 respondents who had experienced severe adverse events after receiving the Shingrix vaccination.

Diverse Pricing Strategies and Reimbursement Models Dictate Global Vaccine Uptake Rates

Access and affordability are critical levers for growth in the shingles vaccine market. The cost of vaccination presents a significant variable for patients and healthcare systems globally. In the United States, the list price for a full two-dose course of Shingrix was $395.80 as of January 2024. The per-dose list price stands at $197.90. However, the average cash price per dose of Shingrix in some U.S. pharmacies can be higher, at $229.99. Reimbursement plays a vital role. For individuals covered by Medicaid in most parts of the U.S., the cost per dose is likely less than $5. Pricing varies internationally. In Canada, each dose of Shingrix costs approximately $150.

In Australia, the private market cost for two doses is around $550, with some sources citing a range between $450 and $500. In Thailand, the price per dose for the Shingrix vaccine is 6,300 THB. Dispensing data from U.S. retail pharmacies between January 2022 and December 2023 showed an estimated 16.3 million shingles vaccine doses were administered. Of these, 8.3 million doses were for individuals with Medicare Part D, while the remaining 8 million doses were for those with commercial insurance.

Strategic Partnerships Unlock Unprecedented Growth Opportunities in the Expanding China Shingles Vaccine Market

The Asia-Pacific region, with China at its epicenter, represents a monumental growth frontier. Tapping into this potential requires strategic local partnerships. GSK's collaboration with Zhifei Biological Products is a masterclass in market expansion. The partnership will dramatically increase the number of Shingrix vaccination points across China. The availability will expand from approximately 9,000 locations to over 30,000.

A represents a massive increase of more than 21,000 vaccination points. The agreement is also financially significant. Zhifei has committed to purchasing volumes of Shingrix with a potential total value of £2.3 billion to GSK over the six-year period from 2024 to 2029. The urgency for expanded access within the shingles vaccine market is clear, as China sees over 1.5 million new cases of shingles annually in its population aged 50 and older.

Massive Manufacturing Investments Are Underway to Secure a Stable Global Vaccine Supply

To keep pace with the exponential rise in global demand, leading manufacturers are making substantial capital investments in their production infrastructure. GSK is investing up to $800 million to expand its manufacturing site in Marietta, Pennsylvania. A significant investment is expected to create over 200 new jobs, bolstering the local economy. Since 2017, GSK has invested close to $1.3 billion in its U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities. The timeline for completion is ambitious; the new drug substance facility in Marietta is anticipated to be operational in the shingles vaccine market by the end of 2027, and the accompanying drug product facility is expected to come online by the end of 2028.

GSK’s investment extends globally as well. The company has invested over 250 million euros (about $273 million) in a new vaccine manufacturing facility in Wavre, Belgium, which is expected to be operational in 2027. These new sites will complement existing infrastructure, including the 193,000-square-foot facility in Hamilton, Montana. Additionally, a new four-story antigen production space planned for Marburg, Germany, will add another 9,000 square meters of capacity to the global shingles vaccine market.

Groundbreaking Research Explores Shingles Vaccines Potential Benefits Beyond Shingles Prevention Itself

Innovation within the shingles vaccine market extends beyond developing new candidates. Researchers are actively exploring the potential secondary health benefits of existing vaccines. GSK is collaborating on a landmark study analyzing the health records of approximately 1.4 million people in the United Kingdom. The study investigates a potential link between the Shingrix vaccine and a reduced risk of dementia. The research focuses specifically on individuals aged 65 to 66. A project is planned to run for four years. The potential impact is immense, as globally, more than 55 million people are living with dementia. A 2024 study has already provided promising initial findings. It found that recipients of the recombinant shingles vaccine had an equivalent of 164 additional days without a dementia diagnosis for those who were eventually affected.

Optimal vaccine administration is also a key focus. Shingrix is administered as a two-dose series. The recommended interval for immunocompetent adults is 2 to 6 months. For immunocompromised adults, the second dose can be given 1 to 2 months after the first. Competitors are testing their own schedules; Pfizer's mRNA candidate is being studied with doses given 2 or 6 months apart. In its trial, Moderna's mRNA-1468 vaccine was administered in 2 doses at 0 and 2 months. The associated Zone Trial for mRNA-1468 will involve 10 site visits and up to 8 safety phone calls over approximately 15 months. GSK's THRIVE@50+ public health initiative also achieved over 79 million media impressions, driving 132,820 independent visits to its website.

New mRNA Entrants Signal a Paradigm Shift in the Future Market Landscape

The future of the shingles vaccine market will be shaped by new technologies and emerging competitors. AIM Vaccine (stock code: 06660.HK) is a formidable new player, spearheading the development of an mRNA shingles vaccine. On February 23, 2025, the company announced the submission of its mRNA candidate for clinical approval to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The vaccine received its clinical trial approval from the U.S. FDA on March 23, 2025. It also received clinical trial approval from China's National Medical Products Administration in May 2025, signaling a dual-market strategy.

Investor confidence was palpable, as shares of AIM Vaccine jumped to as high as HK$4.32 on the day of the announcement. The competitive field is broadening, promising more options for patients. This comes as GSK continues to manage a portfolio of 18 other approved vaccines in addition to Shingrix. Shingrix itself has been successfully launched in 45 countries as of 2025. GSK's U.S. footprint is extensive, with vaccines from its Marietta, Pennsylvania site administered to one in four Americans. The need is undeniable, as about 1 million people in the U.S. develop shingles each year, ensuring sustained demand within the shingles vaccine market.

