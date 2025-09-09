Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Fly-E Group, Inc. (FLYE)

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Fly-E Group, Inc. (“Fly-E” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FLYE) securities between July 15, 2025 and August 14, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated sales. The Complaint further alleges that in truth, the Company’s optimistic revenue goals and demand for its EV products and services fell short of reality.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Fly-E should contact the Firm prior to the November 7, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .