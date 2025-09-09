EXL releases sixth annual Sustainability Report

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, announced that it has published its sixth annual Sustainability Report, which highlights its progress across key sustainability performance metrics.

“At EXL, sustainability is embedded into our culture to ensure that we are systematically creating efficiencies and returns for our business that benefit the communities and societies in which we live and work,” said Rohit Kapoor, EXL’s chairman and chief executive officer. “In particular, I am proud of the way our employees continue to give their time and energy to our CSR and volunteer initiatives, demonstrating a deep commitment to making a positive impact.”

Notable sustainability milestones highlighted in the Sustainability Report include:

Achieving an approximately 60% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas; emissions over 2019 and an approximately 14% decrease in Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions since 2019;

Nearly half (44%) of our worldwide energy use now comes from renewable sources;

More than 31,000 employees participated in our CSR initiatives, including employee volunteering and giving;

Increasing employee volunteer hours to more than 64,000, up from 37,000 in 2023, through our community engagement program, benefiting more than 74,000 people worldwide; and

Planting over 86,000 trees since 2022 through our partnership with Give Me Trees Trust.



This year’s Sustainability Report highlights four key sustainability topics from 2024 including responsible artificial intelligence (AI) governance, the ways in which we encourage employee participation in our volunteering and giving initiatives, the intersection between environmental sustainability and return on investment, and specific initiatives for building employee engagement such as EXL’s A-Forum and our global IdeaTank.

EXL prepared its Sustainability Report in accordance with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Software and IT Services Standard, with alignment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The report is available on the EXL website here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 61,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to maintain and grow client demand, our ability to hire and retain sufficiently trained employees, and our ability to accurately estimate and/or manage costs, rising interest rates, rising inflation and recessionary economic trends, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

Contacts

Media

Keith Little

media.relations@exlservice.com