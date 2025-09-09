Madison Energy Infrastructure Secures $800 Million Long-Term Debt Facility

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Energy Infrastructure (Madison), a leading clean energy infrastructure ecosystem, today announced a $800 million construction-to-term debt facility to support the expansion and deployment of clean energy infrastructure to customers and partners across the U.S. The facility positions Madison to meet rapidly growing customer demand as the company advances toward 1 GW of operating capacity.

This pivotal and long-term financing commitment enhances Madison's capacity to deliver sophisticated clean energy solutions and operational value to its growing network of leading businesses, organizations, and communities, meeting the ‘New Normal’ of unprecedented load growth, price volatility, and AI-driven infrastructure demand. The financial partnership includes new and repeat institutions from Madison’s previous debt facilities and supports project development, construction, and long-term operations.

“We believe clean energy infrastructure is a foundational part of our economic future and this facility reflects Madison’s commitment to serving our customers and partners for decades to come,” said Steve Cunningham, Co-founder and CFO at Madison. “We are thrilled to partner once again with Fifth Third and so many other leading institutions to bring the capital and financial certainty necessary to fuel our growth.”

The $800 million facility reflects Madison's leadership in the clean energy sector and is secured through strategic partnerships with globally respected financial institutions: Fifth Third Bank, Société Générale, BNP Paribas, KeyBank, Crédit Agricole, TD Bank, Lloyd’s and Natixis. This collaboration underscores Madison's established reputation and strengthens its ability to execute a robust pipeline of distributed generation projects.

“This milestone builds on our enduring alliances with existing lenders who have been with us for many years as well as new banks as we continue to grow,” added Iwona Guier, Executive Vice President of Finance at Madison.

The facility provides Madison with the financial strength to accelerate clean energy deployment at scale, serving hundreds of customers across corporate, industrial, K-12, nonprofit, electric cooperative, and municipal utility sectors and delivering innovative, long-term clean energy solutions nationwide.

About Madison Energy Infrastructure

Madison Energy Infrastructure is building a leading clean energy ecosystem to deliver operational value, certainty, and sustainability to businesses, organizations, and communities. Our robust portfolio is bolstered by the strength of EQT and our globally renowned capital partners. With a proven track record of successfully executing hundreds of projects, we are unwaveringly focused on exceeding expectations and achieving meaningful results for our partners and customers. Learn more at madisonei.com

Attachment