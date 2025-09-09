Royalton Hotels & Resorts Turns Fifteen: A Vision for the Future of All-Inclusive Travel

With 15 years of steady growth, innovation, and purpose, President Jordi Pelfort reflects on the company’s journey and what’s next for the all-inclusive space.

ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year marks the 15th anniversary of what began as Blue Diamond Resorts and has now evolved into Royalton Hotels & Resorts, a leading hospitality company in the Caribbean known for redefining the all-inclusive model through guest-centered innovation and purposeful growth. From a bold vision, the company has transformed into a portfolio of over 24 properties across seven countries and a global team with a DNA built on experience design, emotional connection, and strategic foresight.

For Jordi Pelfort, President of Royalton Hotels & Resorts, the anniversary is more than a milestone. “Fifteen years ago, we set out to create a new kind of all-inclusive experience, one that was modern, immersive, and adaptable to different travel styles,” he says. “We weren’t looking to replicate what already existed. We wanted to build something with purpose, something that evolves with the traveler.”

That early clarity of purpose helped the company achieve a trajectory few could have anticipated. As the global appetite for meaningful, stress-free travel expands, Royalton Hotels & Resorts continues to meet the moment, offering properties that range from family-centric resorts with water parks and laser tag arenas, to adults-only retreats infused with lifestyle energy or elevated serenity. It’s a response not only to guest demand, but to a broader shift in the industry: travelers today are booking stories, not just rooms.

As the all-inclusive sector continues to evolve, Pelfort believes its future will be shaped by greater personalization, deeper purpose, and more intuitive integration of service and technology. “Today’s travelers want more than just value. They want flexibility, emotional connection, and experiences that feel authentic,” he notes. “The next chapter of all-inclusive hospitality will be defined by brands that can balance consistency with creativity. That is exactly where we are focused as a company.”

“We’ve grown quickly, but never by accident,” says Pelfort. “Every move has been intentional, from building strategic B2B partnerships in the early days, to introducing category-firsts like overwater bungalows in Antigua and fully immersive entertainment centers within our resorts.”

The company was also an early adopter of technology in the all-inclusive segment, from RFID-enabled wristbands and Smart TVs to fully integrated mobile apps that allow guests to manage their stay in real time. More recently, Royalton Hotels & Resorts has embraced AI and automation behind the scenes to drive smarter resource planning, optimize distribution, and increase operational efficiency. Through innovative tools that help match the right room to the right guest, the company has enhanced its distribution strategies while preserving the spontaneity and joy that define great vacations. While the technology works in the background, the guest experience remains seamless, intuitive, and deeply human.

Looking ahead, Royalton Hotels & Resorts sees opportunity beyond the Caribbean. “The next frontier for all-inclusive isn’t limited by geography,” says Pelfort. “Markets like the U.S. and Europe are increasingly open to the model, especially when it’s paired with curated lifestyle offerings and a strong brand narrative. When the time is right, we’re ready to bring our experience to new regions.”

Pelfort also sees the all-inclusive model expanding beyond its traditional definitions. Personalization, wellness, multi-generational flexibility, and lifestyle alignment are becoming more important than ever. “It’s no longer about what’s included, but how it makes guests feel,” he says. “The future belongs to brands that can build emotional value, not just transactional value.”

This belief has guided Royalton Hotels & Resorts’ approach from the start. “Our strength has always been in designing around people, not just products,” Pelfort explains. “It’s why we’ve seen continued demand across generations, and it’s what allows us to serve such a diverse global audience.”

As part of its 15th anniversary, the company announced the evolution of its corporate identity from Blue Diamond Resorts to Royalton Hotels & Resorts, aligning its name with the global recognition of its flagship Royalton brand and reinforcing its commitment to a unified, guest-focused vision. It also shared several key milestones, including the launch of the “15 Years of Caring, 15 Acts of Change” campaign focused on sustainability and community impact, the debut of Royalton Vessence Resorts in Barbados, and the inclusion of Paraíso de la Bonita, A Luxury Collection Resort, Riviera Maya, Adult All-Inclusive, into its managed portfolio.

“This anniversary isn’t just a celebration of how far we’ve come and where are we going,” says Pelfort. “It’s a reaffirmation of our responsibility to help shape the future of tourism in a more sustainable and inclusive way, creating trends and products that align to the travelers’ needs.”

Reflecting on the past 15 years, Pelfort is quick to recognize those who helped turn the vision into reality. “None of this would have been possible without the trust and vision of Stephen Hunter, who had the courage to bet on both me and Royalton Hotels & Resorts,” he shares. “And of course, we wouldn’t be here without the team we’ve built, one of the most passionate, talented, and forward-thinking teams in the industry.”

Asked to describe the future of the all-inclusive industry in one word, Pelfort’s answer is simple: Happiness. “That’s what travel is about. Joyful, worry-free moments with the people who matter most. And that’s the future we’re building toward.”

