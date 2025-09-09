SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors It Has Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Purchasers of Fly-E Group, Inc. Securities and Sets a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 7, 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Fly-E Group, Inc. (“Fly-E” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FLYE) between July 15, 2025, to August 14, 2025, both dates inclusive. You are hereby notified that the class action lawsuit Dino Kurt v. Fly-E Group, Inc., et al. (Case No. 1:25-cv-05017) has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. To get more information go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/fly-e-group-inc-lawsuit-submission-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors concerning the safety of Fly-E’s lithium battery, which ultimately proved to be false and derailed the Company’s revenue and earnings. These statements caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Fly-E’s securities at artificially inflated prices.

On August 14, 2025, the truth emerged when Fly-E filed a form NT 10-Q: Notification of inability to timely file Form 10-Q for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 revealing a substantial decrease of 32% in net revenues “primarily driven by a decrease in total units sold.” In pertinent part, the Company attributed the decline to “recent lithium-battery accidents involving E-Bikes and E-Scooters.”

Investors and analysts reacted immediately to Fly-E’s revelation. The price of Fly E’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $7.76 per share on August 14, 2025, Fly-E’s stock price fell to $1.00 per share on August 15, 2025, a decline of about 87% in the span of just a single day.

If you suffered a loss in FLYE securities, you have until November 7, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

