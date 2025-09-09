Hire Odesa Rebrands to Odesa.co, Marking Evolution from Staffing Firm to Comprehensive Tech Talent Platform

Lighthouse Point, Florida , Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hire Odesa, the remote tech team platform connecting U.S. companies with elite Ukrainian and Eastern European developers, today announced its rebrand to Odesa.co, marking the company's transformation from a traditional staffing firm into a comprehensive technology services platform.

The rebrand reflects Odesa.co's significant expansion beyond recruitment. The company now builds complete products for clients through custom software development teams, provides invisible backend development capacity for digital agencies through white-label partnerships, and has emerged as the technical talent partner of choice for venture capital firms and accelerators seeking to support their portfolio companies.

"When we started, 'Hire Odesa' perfectly described what we did – help companies hire great tech talent," said Val Narodetsky, Founder and CEO. "Today, that name represents only part of our business. We're building entire products, powering agency operations, and serving as a comprehensive technical execution partner. The rebrand to Odesa.co reflects this broader platform vision."

Strong Growth Fuels Platform Evolution

The rebrand comes as Odesa.co experiences rapid expansion across its four core business lines. The company maintains a 94% client retention rate across 35 active companies, with average deal sizes nearly tripling over the past year. Having placed over 120 developers while bootstrapping to profitability, Odesa.co has proven its model works at scale.

What started as traditional recruitment and staff augmentation has evolved into something more comprehensive. Custom software development now represents a significant portion of revenue, with Odesa.co managing complete product builds from architecture through deployment. Digital agencies increasingly rely on the company's white-label services to scale their delivery capacity without the complexity of managing offshore teams.

Perhaps most significantly, Odesa.co has become deeply embedded in the venture ecosystem. Several prominent accelerators and micro-VCs now include Odesa.co access as part of their standard portfolio support, recognizing that technical talent often determines startup success or failure. These partnerships create a multiplier effect where one VC relationship generates opportunities across dozens of portfolio companies.

Addressing the Technical Talent Crisis

The timing of Odesa.co's expansion aligns with unprecedented demand for technical talent. CompTIA reports over 400,000 open tech positions in the United States, while the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects 15% growth in software developer employment through 2034. Mid-market companies face particular challenges, unable to match the compensation packages offered by tech giants yet still needing world-class technical execution.

Eastern Europe has emerged as the solution to this imbalance. Ukraine, Poland, and Romania collectively produce over 200,000 STEM graduates annually, with Ukrainian developers consistently ranking in the top five globally in programming competitions. These developers offer not just cost efficiency but genuine technical excellence, often surpassing their Western counterparts in specific technical domains.

Odesa.co's rigorous vetting process ensures quality matches. Less than 3% of applicants successfully join the platform after passing technical assessments, live coding sessions, English proficiency evaluations, and cultural fit interviews. This selectivity drives the company's exceptional retention rates and enables clients to scale from pilot programs to full engineering divisions with confidence.

Technology Infrastructure and Specialization

The company has invested heavily in technology infrastructure that streamlines traditional recruiting inefficiencies. AI-powered candidate matching, automated technical assessments, integrated billing systems, and real-time performance analytics allow Odesa.co to operate more efficiently than traditional staffing firms while delivering better outcomes.

Looking forward, Odesa.co is developing specialized practice areas in high-demand sectors including AI and machine learning, blockchain and Web3, data engineering, DevOps and cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, and data center infrastructure. The company is also establishing partnerships with Eastern European technical universities to ensure sustainable talent supply as demand continues growing.

About Val Narodetsky

Val Narodetsky, Founder and CEO of Odesa.co, is a seasoned entrepreneur with a track record of building and successfully exiting multiple ventures. An immigrant from Ukraine who came to the United States in the late 1990s, Narodetsky recognized early on the potential of Ukrainian developers and saw an opportunity to connect Eastern Europe’s top technical talent with companies at scale.

The company’s name honors Narodetsky’s hometown of Odesa, Ukraine—often called the “Pearl of the Black Sea”—renowned for its world-class technical universities and thriving IT community. Beyond business growth, Odesa.co remains committed to supporting the Ukrainian tech ecosystem through developer sponsorships, educational initiatives, and advocacy for deeper integration of Eastern European talent into the global technology supply chain.

Moving Forward

The rebrand to Odesa.co positions the company for its next phase of growth. A redesigned platform at odesa.co features enhanced client onboarding, improved developer matching, and new project management tools designed specifically for distributed teams.

As the company scales, it remains focused on its core mission of connecting exceptional Eastern European technical talent with American companies that need it. The evolution from Hire Odesa to Odesa.co simply reflects the reality that this connection now takes many forms beyond traditional hiring.

Companies interested in learning more can visit www.odesa.co or contact partnerships@odesa.co.

About Odesa.co

Odesa.co (formerly Hire Odesa) is a comprehensive tech talent platform connecting growth-stage companies with elite Eastern European developers. Beyond traditional recruitment, the company provides custom software development teams, white-label services for agencies, and technical talent solutions for venture capital portfolios. With operations across Ukraine, Poland, and Romania, Odesa.co serves clients ranging from seed-stage startups to established enterprises. The company is headquartered in Lighthouse Point, Florida.

Media Contact

Media Relations: press@odesa.co

Website: www.odesa.co