Solenery Secures Pre-Seed Funding to Scale AI-Powered Clean Energy Platform

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solenery , the AI-powered clean-energy platform making solar and net-zero adoption simple and transparent, has raised $750,000 in pre-seed funding from an angel investor. This financing will build the company's foundation, including core technology, data infrastructure, team, product groundwork, and early compliance/readiness.

The company traces its beginnings back to a high-school sketch, when founder and CEO Arshia first coined the name “Solenery” as a teenager. What began as a vision for accelerating the shift to net-zero energy solutions has grown into a platform that integrates AI, data, and user experience design to remove the barriers that have traditionally slowed clean-energy adoption. Arshia holds a Master of Entrepreneurship from Queen’s University and furthered his studies with innovation and creativity exchanges at the University of Vienna and Harvard University, experiences that shaped his global perspective on scaling sustainable solutions.

With Solenery, users enter a postal code to instantly receive a feasibility snapshot, projected costs, available rebates, and expected energy savings, in a clear, comparable format. The service is free to explore, with customers paying only if they proceed with vetted providers. Beyond residential use, Solenery supports commercial properties and works with energy service providers, giving them a streamlined way to generate more qualified projects and connect with ready-to-act customers.

“I sketched ‘Solenery’ in high school, and today, transforming that idea, our team is scaling AI, trustworthy data, and design to make solar and net‑zero choices obvious, not overwhelming,” said Arshia Jahangiri , Founder and CEO of Solenery. “Canada is backing the transition with clear rules and real incentives; our job is to remove friction for the people adopting. This funding lets us industrialize that simplicity across Canada and empower a new generation to lead the transition towards a clean future.”

The pre-seed funds will support foundation-building across Solenery’s platform: developing core AI models for cost and savings estimates, establishing reliable data pipelines for incentives and local conditions, hardening platform security and privacy practices, and preparing initial pilot frameworks with early users and partners. In parallel, Solenery is building a knowledge hub with updates on grants, net-zero strategies, and clean-tech innovation to support both consumers and professionals.

With its user-friendly design, transparent model, and focus on foundational execution before expansion, Solenery aims to become a trusted partner in Canada’s clean-energy transition.

Solenery is an AI-driven clean-energy platform that simplifies the adoption of solar and net-zero solutions for residential and commercial properties. By delivering personalized feasibility studies, cost projections, and incentive recommendations, Solenery empowers users to make sustainable choices and connects them with trusted providers. Discover more at solenery.com .

