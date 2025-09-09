The Salt Sculpture Exhibition Has Opened at the 2025 Salt Sculpture and Light Sculpture Art Festival

Tainan, Taiwan, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Salt Sculpture and Light Sculpture Art Festival", hosted by the Southwest Coast National Scenic Area Headquarters of the Tourism Administration of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (here referred to as the Southwest Coast National Scenic Area Headquarters), grandly opened on August 16 at the Qigu Salt Mountain in Tainan, presenting Taiwan's only summer art festival integrating salt sculpture and light sculpture. This year, the popular LINE sticker, 《Shahimi Shark》, served as the summer guides for the Southwest Coast, inviting children and adults to embark on an immersive artistic journey through the salt country along Provincial Highway 61, the Happiness Highway. The opening ceremony occurred at 10:00 AM at the Qigu Salt Mountain, where VIP guests jointly unveiled the 2025 Salt Sculpture and Light Sculpture Art Festival Exhibition.

According to Deputy Director Shih-Fang Huang of the Tourism Administration of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, many areas in southern Taiwan needed to undergo post-disaster recovery due to the impact of typhoons and southwesterly air currents this summer. All agencies prioritize restoring tourism, attracting tourists, and revitalizing the local economy. Besides actively completing the repairs of various service facilities and launching revitalization plans in conjunction with activities, the Tourism Administration hopes to leverage everyone's efforts to boost confidence in the Southwest Coast and bring back the "Showing off the Happiness" and revive the tourist crowds!

Director of Southwest Coast National Scenic Area Headquarters Chen-Neng Hsu, stated that revitalizing tourism after the wind disaster is an essential task for them, and invites everyone to join the cute popularity IP《Shahimi Shark》to bring positive energy to the Southwest Coast, increasing morale together, and making the most of the remaining summer. At the Salt Sculpture and Light Sculpture Art Festival, parents, couples, seniors, or international guests can come together to appreciate and experience it. On the day of the Salt Sculpture opening event, Southwest Coast National Scenic Area Headquarters also launched a one-day tour with Taiwan Tourist Shuttle "The West Coast Expressway", using public welfare and parent-child groups to encourage various ethnic groups to participate in the event together. The management office will continue to launch customized tours in the future. Everyone is welcome to take the Taiwan Tourist Shuttle "The West Coast Expressway", or sign up for exclusive customized package tours for activities. Let's use low-carbon tourism to experience the natural and cultural beauty of the Southwest Coast and experience local life and culture along the Happiness Highway.

This year's exhibition theme is "Travel on Salt Road", and the exhibition area has sections based on the scenery and characteristics of the Southwest Coast, starting from the salt fields. The Headquarters has created a salty and sensory artistic road through the Yunlin-Chiayi-Tainan Coffee & Salt Research Institute, landmark exploration, water-friendly interaction, and beach creation. The exhibition combines local natural and cultural elements, such as Qigu Salt Mountain, Crystal Church, and Tree of Life, and regional flavors like salty coffee and seafood. Through the vivid portrayal of the characters in《Shahimi Shark》, it presents interesting, healing, and regional sculptural art. This year, the Headquarters has set up multiple parent-child interactive areas, including the "Salty Foot Bath" that allows for practical experience, combines sand play, writing, and photography, allowing the public to create their salty summer memories.

The Salt Sculpture Art Exhibition will be on display at the Qigu Salt Mountain from now until November 15, daily from 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM. The Light Sculpture Landscape Art will be at the Beimen Jing Zhai Jiao Tile Paved Salt Fields from October 18 to November 15, every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 7:15 PM to 8:30 PM (with shows running every 15 minutes, each lasting approximately 5 minutes). The exhibition invites audiences to experience the romantic charm of the salt field's sunset and the interweaving of light and shadow.

The Headquarters is offering a wealth of experiences during the event, including three consecutive weeks of Little Salt Sculpturer experiences every Saturday and Sunday from August 16 to 31st, a Parent-Child Playing in the Water experience at the Qigu Salt Mountain on August 30th and 31st, Beimen Jing Zhai Jiao Tile Paved Salt Fields Concert with a light sculpture show on the evenings of October 18th and 19th, and a Platinum Tipsy Dining experience on October 19 (registration information will announce later). Besides, hold a stamp redemption for gifts from now until November 15. Completing tasks will earn you limited-edition souvenirs and a chance to win special salt prizes from the Southwest Coast. They've also partnered with Cola Tour to launch a two-day package tour, allowing visitors to visit art attractions and savor local salty delicacies easily. Register on the Cola Tour website and embark on your salty journey with Shahimi Shark.

The Southwest Coast National Scenic Area Headquarters said that since its launch in 2012, "the Salt Sculpture and Light Sculpture Art Festival" has consistently focused on salt culture, integrating local landscapes with creative art to create a representative summer tourism brand. They sincerely invite everyone to slow down and join Shahimi Shark as they journey along the 61 Highway into the world of salt, savor the flavors of the sea, and embark on your "salty flavor summer". For more event details, please search the "Have Fun on the Southwest Coast !!!" Facebook Page.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=evOwIgNlDBI

https://www.swcoast-nsa.gov.tw/zh-tw/event-calendar/details/2267

https://www.facebook.com/swcoast

https://www.colatour.com.tw/C10A_TourSell/C10A16_TourItinerary.aspx?PatternNo=230557

https://www.taiwantrip.com.tw/Frontend/Route/Select_p?RouteID=R0047

Cheng Kai Yuan

kevin_113012@yahoo.com.tw