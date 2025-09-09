INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: Moore Law PLLC Encourages Investors in Super Micro Computer, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI)



What is the Lawsuit About?

On August 6, 2024, SMCI revealed a significant decline in its gross margin attributed to increased production costs that could no longer be passed on to customers. On this news, the price of SMCI stock declined over 20%, from $616.94 per share on August 6, 2024, to $492.70 per share on August 7, 2024.

On August 27, 2024, Hindenburg Research published a report that provided evidence of SMCI’s “glaring accounting red flags, evidence of undisclosed related party transactions, sanctions and export control failures, and customer issues.” The Hindenburg Report further described how SMCI engaged in a fraudulent revenue recognition scheme by prematurely recording revenue for equipment that could not be delivered or installed and booking revenue for faulty or incomplete products not ready for sale. As a result, according to Hindenburg, SMCI’s “gross margins have started to collapse,” as reflected on August 6, 2024. In response to the Hindenburg Report, SMCI’s stock price declined approximately 3%, from $562.51 per share on August 26, 2024, to $547.64 per share on August 27, 2024.

The next day, August 28, 2024, SMCI announced that it would “not timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.” This news caused the price of SMCI stock to decline more than 19%, from $547.64 per share on August 27, 2024, to $443.49 per share on August 28, 2024.

Finally, on September 26, 2024, The Wall Street Journal reported that the United States Department of Justice had initiated an investigation into the Company. On this news, the price of SMCI stock declined more than 12%, from $458.15 per share on September 25, 2024, to $402.40 per share on September 26, 2024.

