Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Commercial Banking Officer Hiring

OAKDALE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), is pleased to announce that Heidy Bowers has joined the bank as Vice President, Commercial Banking Officer. She is based out of the Oakdale Office.

Bowers brings 20 years of experience in the banking industry to her new role at Oak Valley. She will be responsible for commercial lending, supporting the bank’s loan and deposit growth by developing new business opportunities and managing client relationships.

“We are excited for Heidy to join our team,” stated Gary Stephen, Executive Vice President, Commercial Banking Group. “Her expertise and strong commitment to client success makes her a great fit for our organization. We are confident she will contribute greatly to our continued success in Oakdale and the surrounding areas.”

Bowers earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology from California State University, Sacramento, where she graduated Cum Laude. She actively contributes to several nonprofit organizations, including Habitat for Humanity of Stanislaus County, Junior Achievement of Northern California, Boys and Girls Clubs of Sacramento County, St. John’s Program for Real Change in Sacramento, Modesto Gospel Mission, and Second Harvest of the Greater Valley in Manteca.

Bowers resides in Oakdale with her husband and two daughters. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with friends and family and proudly supports her daughters’ softball games and theatre performances.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 18 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, Roseville, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. The company will open its 19th branch location in Lodi this fall.

For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit www.ovcb.com.