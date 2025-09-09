Sharkup Launches UAE’s First Fully Digital Business Setup Platform for Entrepreneurs in Dubai

Dubai, UAE, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharkup, a UAE-based startup, today announced the official launch of the country’s first fully digital business setup platform designed to simplify and accelerate company formation in Dubai. The new platform enables entrepreneurs to complete the entire setup process—licensing, compliance, banking, and more—entirely online, aligning with the UAE’s digital transformation goals and rising demand for seamless market entry.

Sharkup’s digital-first platform streamlines business setup in Dubai.

Dubai has become one of the world’s fastest-growing hubs for entrepreneurs. Its location, tax advantages, and global connectivity attract founders from every corner of the globe. But one aspect of the city’s startup ecosystem has lagged behind: the process of actually setting up a company.





Until now, launching a business in Dubai has meant navigating weeks of paperwork, government approvals, and layers of consultants. In an era where entrepreneurs can launch global apps overnight, the experience feels outdated.

“Entrepreneurs today don’t want gatekeepers — they want speed, clarity, and control,” says Ahamed Basim, CEO and Founder of Sharkup. “Our goal is to remove friction from business setup and let founders focus on what truly matters: building their companies.

The Bigger Picture: Dubai’s Digital Push

Sharkup’s launch comes at a time when the UAE is making digitalization a cornerstone of its growth strategy. Government services are increasingly moving online, and Dubai issued more than 60,000 new business licenses in Q1 2025, reflecting record investor confidence.For international entrepreneurs, Sharkup makes entering the UAE market easier than ever. Its digital-first approach aligns with the country’s push to be recognized as a top global hub for innovation.

Why Sharkup Stands Out

Unlike traditional consultants, Sharkup operates as a platform. Key features include:

25+ Free Zone and Mainland license packages with transparent pricing.

with transparent pricing. End-to-end online applications , eliminating paperwork and physical visits.

, eliminating paperwork and physical visits. Built-in compliance guidance to meet local regulations.

to meet local regulations. Banking facilitation , solving one of the biggest pain points for new companies.

, solving one of the biggest pain points for new companies. Crypto payment options, appealing to the next wave of digital founders.

The model echoes how LegalZoom transformed incorporation in the U.S. or how Stripe Atlas made global company setup accessible for tech founders.

Why It Matters

Dubai has long marketed itself as the gateway between Asia, Africa, and Europe. Sharkup lowers the barriers to entry for founders worldwide, offering them the ability to establish a business in a leading global hub without setting foot on a plane.

For entrepreneurs, the value is not just speed but confidence — knowing their business complies with local regulations while avoiding the traditional maze of approvals.

Looking Ahead

Ahamed sees Sharkup as more than a licensing tool. His vision is to build a full-stack launchpad for founders, integrating compliance automation, banking, and eventually financing.

“Dubai is already one of the best places in the world to build a business,” Ahamed says. “With Sharkup, we want to make sure that setting up here is as fast and frictionless as building a website.”

About SHARKUP



Sharkup is the UAE’s first online business setup platform, making it simple for entrepreneurs to launch and grow their companies in Dubai. From choosing the right license to applying 100% online, Sharkup streamlines incorporation, compliance, and banking support—so founders can focus on building their business.

Press inquiries

SHARKUP

https://sharkup.com

Ahamed Basim

sharkup.com@gmail.com





