Eldorado Gold Achieves 2025 TSX30 Ranking for Top Performance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eldorado Gold Corporation (TSX:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been recognized by the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) as a top performer with the inclusion in the TSX30 for 2025. The annual ranking recognizes the 30 top performing companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) over a three-year period, based on dividend-adjusted share price appreciation. Eldorado’s share price increased 238% for the three years ended June 30, 2025.

“We are honoured to receive this recognition on the 2025 TSX30,” said George Burns, President & Chief Executive Officer. “This important recognition is a result of our strong share price appreciation, driven by consistent operational performance, disciplined capital allocation, a strong balance sheet, global demand for metals supporting strong gold prices, and a clear focus on sustainable growth. Over the past three years we have strengthened our operations across Turkiye, Greece and Canada, advanced our transformational Skouries project, and maintained a pipeline of high-quality growth opportunities. This recognition builds momentum as we continue to focus on creating long-term, sustainable value for all our stakeholders.”

“The 2025 TSX30 captures the evolution of our capital markets, where companies are scaling to compete globally for market share and capital. These top performers represent diverse sectors unified by strategic positioning and proven execution,” said Loui Anastasopoulos, CEO, Toronto Stock Exchange. “Together, this list highlights how companies are capitalizing on prevailing economic trends, with investors prioritizing sustainable value creation from companies with proven business models and strong cash flow generation, whether in transformative technologies or our world-class resource and industrial sectors.”

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Türkiye, Canada and Greece. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

