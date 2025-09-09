Groundworks Art Lab to host 10th annual Chili Bowl fundraiser

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groundworks Art Lab will host its 10th annual Chili Bowl street party Sept. 14 from noon to 5 p.m. at its Hill location, 1010 Aurora Ave., in Boulder.

The free event features live music, hands-on activities, an Art Market and Chili from a variety of local restaurants. Proceeds support free and pay-what-you-can classes in pottery, metalworking, woodworking, glass and printmaking. This year, the event is sponsored by KGNU, YellowScene, Rocky Mountain Clay, Center Copy, Coburn Partners, FirstBank, Eldorado Natural Spring Water and Denver Beer Company.

Every year, local restaurants generously donate and serve chili. Visitors can purchase handmade ceramic tasting bowls for $25. Each bowl comes with five free tastings of chili plus one vote for the People's Choice award. Then, a panel of dignitary judges does a blind tasting to pick Best Meat Chili and Best Vegetarian Chili. This year’s chili competitors include Academy Boulder, Boulder Social, The Corner, Foolish Craig’s Cafe, Ironwood Bar & Grille, McDevitt Taco Supply, The Post, Rosetta Hall, Savory Catering, Verde and West End Tavern.

“This event really gets to the heart of what Groundworks Art Lab is all about — community,” said Kari Palazzari, executive director of Groundworks Art Lab. “What better way to bring the community together than with great food, great music and great art?”

The Chili Bowl is free and open to the public. Any purchases of art or chili bowls help Groundworks provide “pay what you can” classes to the community. Additionally, Groundworks Art Lab Fall Art Market will run Sept. 13-14, featuring a variety of pieces created and donated by Groundworks Art Lab students and staff. For additional information, please visit www.boulderchilibowl.org .

About Groundworks Art Lab

Formerly Studio Arts Boulder, Groundworks Art Lab provides hands-on art education for all ages and abilities in community spaces where people can connect. Through partnerships with Colorado nonprofits and agencies, it’s able to offer affordable, accessible programs in wood, metal, glass, print and clay. With three locations, a mobile studio, a wide variety of classes and options for private events, Groundworks Art Lab strives to cultivate the artist in everyone by inviting creative collaboration in the study, practice and advancement of the studio arts. For more information, please visit www.groundworksartlab.org .

