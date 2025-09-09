The Vanguard Group Files Early Warning Report

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vanguard Group, Inc. (“VGI”) has filed an early warning report on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com) with respect to the common shares (“Shares”) of Novanta Inc. (the “Issuer”) controlled by VGI. The early warning report has been filed, and this press release is being issued, to disclose historical acquisition of Shares by VGI. Following the filing of the early warning report and the issuance of this press release, VGI intends to rely on the alternative monthly reporting system described in Part 4 of NI 62-103.

In May 2023, VGI acquired 90,106 Shares through the facilities of the Nasdaq Exchange (the “First Reportable Event”) for a total of $19,960,259 CAD, at an average price of $221.52 CAD per Share. Immediately prior to the First Reportable Event, VGI owned 3,498,863 Shares representing approximately 9.77% of the Shares of Novanta Inc. Immediately following the First Reportable Event, VGI owned 3,588,969 representing approximately 10.02% of the Shares then outstanding.

In August 2025, VGI acquired 201,477 Shares through the facilities of the Nasdaq Exchange, (the “Second Reportable Event”) for a total of $32,603,382 CAD, at an average price of $161.82 CAD per Share. Immediately prior to the Second Reportable Event, VGI owned 4,187,739 Shares representing approximately 11.64% of the Shares then outstanding. Immediately following the Second Reportable Event, VGI owned 4,389,216 Shares representing approximately 12.20% of the Shares then outstanding.

VGI acquired the Shares for and on behalf of its managed funds for passive investment purposes only in the ordinary course of VGI’s investment activities. VGI may, from time to time, purchase securities of the Issuer or sell securities of the Issuer depending on market conditions and other factors material to VGI’s investment decisions.

The purchases and sales of the Shares by VGI were made in U.S. dollars and completed through the facilities of the Nasdaq Exchange.

A copy of VGI’s early warning report will be filed on the Issuer’s profile on SEDAR+ and may be obtained upon request by contacting VGI through Shawn Acker at shawn_acker@vanguard.com or (610) 669-6713, 100 Vanguard Blvd., Malvern, Pennsylvania 10355, USA. The Issuer’s head office is located at 125 Middlesex Turnpike, Bedford, Massachusetts, 01730, USA.