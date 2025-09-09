



ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raise the red doors! ML-Truck Equipment announces the Opening Celebration of its new location at 30189 Old Yale Road, Abbotsford, B.C. The company invites old and new customers, fleet managers, suppliers, media, and all fans of Moffett, HIAB, and Multilift to join them on September 18, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to celebrate its exciting new venture.

ML-Truck Equipment has built a sparkling new facility just off Highway #1, celebrating 72 years of HIAB and ten minutes up the road from where it began. It features six extra-large service bays to accommodate truck cranes and trailers of all sizes. It carries a significant inventory of new HIAB cranes, Moffett forklifts, and Multilift hooklift work-ready truck packages, LogLift forestry cranes, and large Effer cranes. An expanded parts department carries a ready supply of genuine parts.

"We are thrilled to open our new doors to B.C businesses," says Stirling Robertson, Branch Manager of ML-Truck Equipment Ltd. "This space has been a dream of ours for a long time. We can't wait to show it off and share it with everyone."

The Opening Celebration event is an opportunity for guests to try out two of the company's most exciting innovations: HIAB HiSKILL™, a virtual reality training system that allows multiple operators to learn anytime, anywhere and the award-winning Moffett e8 55.33-10 all-electric truck-mounted forklift.

"We've always been HIAB," says Robertson, "but many operators and fleet managers may be surprised to discover all we have to offer. Our Opening Celebration is an opportunity to explore and learn."

The event will be both fun and educational, with B.C. food truck dining, draw prizes, easy-win giveaways, games, tours and a vendor showcase. The ML-Truck Equipment team will be on hand to answer any questions.

If you haven’t received your invitation, please contact events@mltruckequipment.com. For the latest updates and information, connect on social media @mltruckequipment

About ML-Truck Equipment

ML-Truck Equipment is a Canadian-owned and operated company, authorized to sell and service HIAB cranes, Moffett forklifts, Multilift hooklifts, Loglift forestry cranes and Effer cranes in B.C. Part of the Atlas Polar family group of companies, it is co-owned by Atlas Polar Company Ltd., established in 1938, and MasonLift Ltd. For more information, please visit www.mltruckequipment.com

Contact ML-Truck Equipment Ltd.

Stirling Robertson, 778 201 9971, srobertson@mltruckequipment.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da7280cc-d3a0-44ec-bccf-53594638ac18