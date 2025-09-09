Bitget Wallet Partners With Aave to Launch Stablecoin Earn Plus, A Long-term Flexible 10% Yield Product





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has selected to partner with Aave, the largest and most trusted decentralized lending protocol, to launch Stablecoin Earn Plus , delivering a long-term base annual percentage yield (APY) of 10%, higher than yields currently available from other self-custodial wallets and major exchanges. The initiative combines Aave's onchain lending markets with Bitget Wallet's proprietary yield subsidies, enabling users worldwide to earn dollar-denominated income with instant access to funds.

The product channels user-supplied USDC into Aave's overcollateralized lending pools on the Base network, where interest from borrowers is supplemented by Bitget Wallet to guarantee a minimum return of 10% APY on deposits up to US$10,000. Participation starts from as little as US$1, with earnings accruing in real time and withdrawals processed in seconds. This ensures deposits remain liquid for transfers, trading, or payments — a stark contrast to traditional banking products, which can take days to release funds and offer rates below 2% annually.

Compared with yield products from both exchanges and other self-custodial wallets, Bitget Wallet's Stablecoin Earn Plus offers roughly double the return, with most alternatives providing no more than 6% APY for similar USDC-based services. Onchain lending markets like Aave often deliver higher yields than centralized platforms because funds are matched directly to borrower demand without intermediary spreads or custodial overhead. Aave’s stablecoin yields have proven to be the most attractive risk-adjusted returns in the market, surpassing Treasuries over the last 18 months.

Bitget Wallet integrates directly with Aave, sending deposits onchain to overcollateralized lending markets, with each transaction verifiable on the blockchain. The wallet also maintains a User Protection Fund backed by 6,500 BTC, now valued at over US$700 million, reflecting its broader commitment to user security in parallel with the safeguards of decentralized protocols.

Stani Kulechov, Founder of Aave Labs, said, "Bitget Wallet is making Aave’s yields simple to access for more people globally. By connecting easy-to-use wallets with trusted onchain markets, everyday savers can now benefit from open and transparent finance."

Jamie Elkaleh, Chief Marketing Officer at Bitget Wallet, added, "Partnering with Aave allows us to connect institutional-grade yield opportunities with a wider user base. Building Stablecoin Earn Plus powered by Aave allows Bitget Wallet to offer users higher APY with real-time accrual and the flexibility to withdraw anytime — all within the same wallet people already use to trade across chains, make payments, and discover new opportunities. It’s a practical step toward our vision of making crypto simple enough to be part of everyday life, for everyone.”

In bringing Stablecoin Earn Plus to market, Bitget Wallet collaborated with Aave and service provider TokenLogic to ensure the integration aligns with the protocol’s long-term sustainability goals. The product is built on Aave’s interest-bearing aTokens, which automatically pass underlying yields to users in real time. Over time, this framework could expand to additional assets and networks, broadening access to Aave’s liquidity markets through one of the largest global wallet distribution channels.

Bitget Wallet plans to expand Stablecoin Earn Plus to additional stablecoins, protocols, and blockchains in the coming months, aligning with its broader "Crypto for Everyone" vision to make digital assets a viable tool for savings, payments, and investments worldwide. As a launch promotion, users who participate between September 9 and September 15 will receive an enhanced 18% APY during the first week.

About Aave

Aave is the world’s largest and most trusted decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, with nearly $70 billion in deposits and over $28 billion in active loans. Built entirely on blockchain software and governed by its community of AAVE token holders, Aave operates as a global savings and borrowing network where people can earn by depositing crypto or stablecoins, borrow instantly using crypto as collateral, save and grow assets automatically, and swap tokens directly in the platform. Everything runs on transparent smart contracts, with no banks, no paperwork, and 24/7 open access worldwide. Visit at Aave.com

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets. Its vision is Crypto for Everyone — to make crypto simpler, safer, and part of everyday life for a billion people.

