TrevolSwap Lists VelionX: A "Two-Way Commitment" Between a Compliant Platform and a Multi-Track Ecosystem

New York, NY, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The compliant digital asset trading platform TrevolSwap has officially listed VelionX (VELX) and opened trading for VELX/USDT. TrevolSwap has completed its MSB registration in the U.S. and adheres to the principles of "regulatory compliance as the baseline, risk control as the focus, and technology as the driver." Meanwhile, VelionX's long-term layout across multiple tracks such as DeFi, RWA, DePIN, and AI + Web3 introduces differentiated incremental assets and potential user groups to the platform. This collaboration is viewed by the industry as a complementary model between compliant platforms and innovative ecological projects: the platform provides legitimate trading and capital circulation channels, while the project delivers scalable use cases and value anchors, thereby enhancing market health and sustainability together.







Unlike traditional single narratives, VelionX's roadmap revolves around "value sovereignty and real applications": on the DeFi side, the project plans to advance the interoperability of on-chain lending, AMM, and yield aggregators; on the RWA side, it will explore the tokenization and compliant circulation of assets like gold, carbon assets, and revenue rights certificates from specific regions; on the DePIN side, it encourages users to participate in storage, computing power, and bandwidth infrastructure networks through VELX staking; on the AI side, it opens up intelligent risk control and data oracle interfaces for developers, enabling more innovative applications to connect to the ecosystem in a verifiable manner. If these directions progress consistently, they are expected to bring a clearer value loop and more stable long-term demand for VELX.







In its announcement, TrevolSwap emphasized that it has set continuous disclosure requirements for newly listed assets, including but not limited to technical upgrade explanations, governance proposal results, important risk warnings, and community governance data overviews. The platform will work with the project to conduct periodic audits, bug bounties, and security validations of key contracts, while maintaining vigilance against abnormal transactions and potential manipulation behaviors through its risk control engine, aiming to minimize systemic risks caused by irrational volatility. The platform believes that building a traceable and verifiable information loop under a compliant framework, enabling investors to make judgments based on "known risks" rather than "information black boxes," is a shared responsibility of the exchange and the project parties.







Analysts point out that the partnership between TrevolSwap and VelionX signifies a closer alignment of the "asset end, scenario end, and trading end": the asset side binds real-world revenue or services through RWA and DePIN; the scenario side enhances asset liquidity and pricing mechanisms through DeFi and AI; the trading side achieves market-based pricing that is cross-border and liquid through a compliant platform. This bottom-up and top-down coupling relationship means that project valuations are no longer solely driven by sentiment but are increasingly constrained by improvements in fundamentals and the refinement of cash flow logic.







On the implementation level, both parties will conduct joint activities around developer recruitment, ecological hackathons, node roadshows, compliance education, and risk awareness, while using phased market-making and liquidity plans to enhance trading depth and price discovery efficiency. VelionX stated that it will review ecological progress quarterly and disclose key metrics to the market, providing participants with a more referenceable medium- to long-term perspective. TrevolSwap will also gradually introduce community suggestions and evaluation mechanisms for newly added assets based on platform governance arrangements, enhancing decision-making transparency and participation.







Patrick D. Tidwell



TrevolSwap Ltd



https://www.trevolswapro.com



Patrick@trevolswapro.com



Lois L. Hawkins



VelionX(VELX)



https://velionx.vip



Hawkins@velionx.vip



