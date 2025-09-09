Dalfen Industrial Acquires Class A Logistics Facility in Atlanta

DALLAS, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dalfen Industrial has announced the off-market acquisition of a 350,000-square-foot, Class A industrial facility located at 4975 Powder Springs Dallas Road in Powder Springs, Georgia—one of Atlanta’s premier logistics submarkets.

The facility is 100% leased to Leeman Architectural Woodwork and the area is home to numerous major occupiers including Amazon, GXO, PepsiCo, Bosch, Toyota, Mars, FedEx, Colgate-Palmolive, Pratt Industries, Sam’s Club, DHL, PepBoys, Automann, Graybar, and HF Foods. Its strategic location offers direct access to I-20 West, Norfolk Southern’s intermodal terminal, and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s cargo hub—making it an ideal regional and national distribution point.

“This acquisition reflects our focus on securing institutional-quality assets in high-growth logistics corridors,” said Will Smyrk, Market Officer at Dalfen Industrial. “With its superior connectivity, strong labor pool, and limited future supply, this property aligns perfectly with our investment strategy in Atlanta and across the Southeast.”

Chris Segrest, Regional SVP of the Southeast Region, added, “This acquisition is rooted in attractive fundamentals, evidenced by numerous logistical advantages, a deep labor pool, and barriers for further development. We look forward to our continued growth across this high priority market and the Southeast more broadly.”

The acquisition increases Dalfen Industrial’s footprint in the Atlanta metro area to approximately 2.2 million square feet, reinforcing the company’s position in one of the most vital distribution hubs in the United States.

