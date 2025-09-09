Lab of Crypto Announces Acquisition and Rebrand Under Portuguese Media Firm, Expands Education-First Blockchain Programs





Built by traders, researchers and storytellers, Lab of Crypto translates the day’s news into plain‑English explainers, tooling guides and safer ways to learn.

ROAD TOWN, Tortola, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lab of Crypto, a crypto news and education collective, today announced that it has been acquired by a Portuguese-based media company as part of a rebrand and expansion strategy. The move positions Lab of Crypto to accelerate its education-first initiatives, making blockchain concepts more accessible to everyday learners.

Founded by traders, researchers, and storytellers, Lab of Crypto produces plain-language explainers, tooling walkthroughs, and safety guides aimed at equipping people with practical blockchain knowledge. Now integrated into an international media group, the collective will expand programming with a stronger emphasis on clarity, accessibility, and community-led learning.

“Most people don’t need another hot tip, they need a map,” said Nick Sanfelice, newly appointed CEO of Lab of Crypto. “Our role is to teach frameworks and skills that people can apply directly. The rebrand allows us to reach more learners while staying true to our mission of practical, community-driven education.”

As part of the rebrand, Lab of Crypto will introduce several new initiatives in the coming weeks:

Founding Story Series – covering the collective’s origins and early lessons.

– covering the collective’s origins and early lessons. The Learning Library – step-by-step resources from first wallets to on-chain analysis.

– step-by-step resources from first wallets to on-chain analysis. Open Classroom – interactive sessions with researchers, developers, and risk specialists.

– interactive sessions with researchers, developers, and risk specialists. Community Features – highlighting how blockchain learning impacts everyday users.



“Crypto is more than price,” added Bencino. “It’s payments, identity, supply chains, and creative ownership. With this rebrand, we’re focused on translating complex technology into practical knowledge for wider audiences.”

About Lab of Crypto

Lab of Crypto is a news and education collective dedicated to helping people understand blockchain through plain-English explainers, tooling guides, and community-led content. Its education-first approach focuses on building skills over speculation. Learn more at labofcrypto.com .

Contact:

Theo Le

theo@ladyofcrypto.co

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Lab of Crypto. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8dffe163-5a1c-472f-bf52-2d6025e5b74d