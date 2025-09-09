Team of Teams Marks 10 Years of Navigating Complexity, Driving Execution Worldwide

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ten years ago, General Stanley McChrystal’s Team of Teams: New Rules of Engagement for a Complex World redefined leadership in complexity. Today, its lessons are more relevant than ever.

Team of Teams has reshaped how hundreds of companies, government agencies, and nonprofits execute objectives, move with speed, and push decision making to the edge.

At its core, the Team of Teams approach challenges traditional hierarchies. Leaders intentionally build Trust and relationships that cut across silos; align everyone to a Common Purpose so teams understand the “why” behind decisions; cultivate Shared Consciousness throughout organizational networks; and enable Empowered Execution by pushing authority and decisions to the edge.

“Team of Teams was born out of the necessity to adapt,” said General (Ret.) Stanley McChrystal, CEO and Chairman of McChrystal Group. “What has been most rewarding is seeing its principles applied in boardrooms, hospitals, city halls, and global enterprises—anywhere leaders must act decisively in the face of complexity.”

Since its publication, the applications of Team of Teams have continued to grow. McChrystal Group has guided organizations in implementing these principles in areas such as AI integration, digital transformation, HR lifecycle development, integrating new teams or function, and more—helping leaders adapt more quickly, align strategy with execution, and drive results in complex environments.

Team of Teams has become a blueprint for senior leaders facing unprecedented disruption. From Fortune 100 companies adapting to digital transformation to public agencies coordinating large-scale crisis response, organizations across industries have leveraged the framework to break down silos, build shared consciousness, and unlock empowered execution.

To mark this milestone, McChrystal Group has launched TeamOfTeams.Online, a platform designed for senior leaders. The site provides practical tools, case studies, and leadership insights to help organizations flatten hierarchy, accelerate execution, and achieve strategic objectives in fast-changing environments.

“As leaders reflect on the past ten years, one lesson is clear: adaptability and speed aren’t optional; they are currency,” said Chris Jones, President of Commercial Business at McChrystal Group. “This anniversary is not just about a book. It’s about a way of operating that continues to help leaders and teams win.”

McChrystal Group helps organizations navigate complex environments and optimize without compromising performance through leadership development, organizational alignment and talent management. Forged in combat and proven across industries, McChrystal Group uses its Team of Teams® framework to transform how people, processes, and technology work together. Learn more at www.mcchrystalgroup.com