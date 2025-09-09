California Suppliers’ Day 2025 Announces Conference Program Highlighting Trends, Insights & Innovation in Cosmetic Science

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The California Chapter of the Society of Cosmetic Chemists (CASCC) has unveiled its comprehensive conference program for CALI SCC Suppliers’ Day 2025, highlighting the innovations and critical conversations shaping the future of beauty and personal care. Taking place October 29–30 2025 at the Long Beach Convention Center, Suppliers’ Day is the premier West Coast forum for product development, bringing together brand creators, scientists, and ingredient suppliers to explore the latest breakthroughs driving the industry forward.

The event will open on Wednesday, October 29 at 9:00 am with a keynote from Dr. Michelle Wong, a world-renowned chemist, educator, and creator of Lab Muffin Beauty Science. In her highly anticipated address, Dr. Wong will share fresh perspectives on the science of beauty in an inspiring and accessible presentation open to all attendees.

Following the keynote, the Main Stage Conference Program will spotlight Trends, Insights & Innovation through cutting-edge research and dynamic discussions, including:

Rapid Progress in Capturing Plant Exosome Value in the Cosmetic Industry

Modeling Sensitive Skin: New Tools to Evaluate Soothing Ingredients Under Everyday and UV-Stressed Conditions

Neurocosmetics & Longevity: Rewiring Skincare for a Healthier Future

Comprehensive Analysis of Heat Protection Treatments for Hair: Safeguarding the Cortex and Cuticle

Sunscreen Enhancement of UV-Induced Reactive Oxygen Species in the Skin

Beauty Has a Misinformation Problem: A Case Study on Environmental Claims

What Happened in Regulatory Over the Summer?

Microneedling with Cosmetic Serums: Concept, Activities and Testing Challenges

The Role of AI in Cosmetics Innovation

On Thursday, October 30, the program presented by the Independent Beauty Association (IBA) opens with a keynote panel, “Truth in Beauty - Impact of Misinformation on Cosmetic Policymaking.” Panelists include Dr. Michelle Wong; Lyle Burgoon, President & CEO, Center for Truth in Science; Meredith Petillo, Vice President, Technical & Regulatory Affairs, IBA; and moderated by Jen Novakovich, Technical Consultant, The Eco Well.

IBA also presents a special session: “Meet the Regulators,” providing attendees with direct insights into evolving compliance and regulatory issues. Featured speakers include Shari Franjevic, Toxic-Free Cosmetics Act Implementation Planner, Washington State Department of Ecology; and Jennifer Santos, Attorney at BBB National Programs National Advertising Division.

“The CASCC Suppliers’ Day is where science and innovation converge,” said Margarita Gomez-Nadin, Suppliers’ Day Chair 2025. “This year’s program highlights advances in plant exosomes, skin biology, neurocosmetics, and AI applications, giving attendees the tools and insights to help drive the next generation of beauty products to market.”

In addition to the Main Stage program, Cali SCC Suppliers’ Day will feature:

A robust exhibit floor with more than 250 leading manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of raw materials, ingredients, testing equipment, and more.

A Presentation Theater showcasing exhibitor-led sessions on technical innovations and product development solutions.

The return of the popular after party, Stage Coach: Cali SCC Edition, on Wednesday evening, October 29 in the Pacific Ballroom — a key networking and social highlight.

The debut of the Future Chemists Workshop, developed in partnership with Aaron Peterson (P2 Science), Paul Lussman (Obagi), Dr. Kerry Hanson (UC Riverside), and Ryan Kudla, Ph.D. (Barnet Products), to engage students and young professionals in advancing formulation skills and industry knowledge.

Pre-Show CEP Courses, hosted by National SCC on Tuesday, October 28, offering deep-dive education on “Mastering Makeup Formulations” and “The Beauty Product Development Journey: Bridging Marketing & Technical Teams”

“The CASCC Suppliers’ Day is more than a conference, it is where the future of beauty takes shape,” added Margarita Gomez-Nadin. “By addressing innovation, sustainability, consumer trust, and regulatory transparency, our program empowers professionals to push boundaries and create products that truly improve people’s lives.”

For registration details and more information visit: https://caliscc.org/Suppliers__Day_2025 or email: SuppliersDay@CaliSCC.org

About CASCC

The California Chapter of the Society of Cosmetic Chemists is dedicated to advancing cosmetic science through education, innovation, and collaboration. CASCC has over 600 active members and conducts eight monthly meetings in and around Los Angeles, featuring industry speakers who present the latest innovations and topics within the cosmetic industry. In addition, the Chapter runs a one-day biennial scientific seminar on the latest technology, a biennial Suppliers' Day, and UCLA Extension Courses. For more information visit: www.caliscc.org

Media Inquiries: SuppliersDay@CaliSCC.org