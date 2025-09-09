Discover Italian Riviera Announces 10 Best Christmas Destinations in Italy 2025 for a Magical Holiday

Genoa, Liguria, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discover Italian Riviera today announced the release of a new travel guide, Best Italian Christmas Destinations of 2025 for a Magical Holiday Experience. The feature highlights ten of Italy’s most enchanting holiday spots, from snow-covered Alpine towns to festive coastal villages, offering travelers inspiration for an unforgettable seasonal getaway.





Bolzano Christmas Market





The article explores how each destination brings its own traditions to life-whether through bustling Christmas markets, historic concerts, illuminated canals, or unique nativity displays. From Rome’s timeless piazzas to the glowing hillsides of Cinque Terre’s Manarola, the guide showcases the country’s rich holiday spirit and cultural diversity.

“Christmas in Italy is more than lights and markets-it’s about food, community, and centuries-old traditions,” said Giuseppe Arisi, editor at Discover Italian Riviera. “Our 2025 guide is designed to help travelers match their holiday style with the perfect Italian destination, whether that means skiing in the Alps, strolling through medieval squares, or enjoying coastal celebrations by the sea.”

Highlights from the guide include:

Rome - Nativity scenes and family-friendly markets in Piazza Navona.

Florence - The Florence Light Festival and German-style market in Piazza Santa Croce.

Venice - Peaceful canals glowing with holiday lights and intimate concerts.

Bolzano - Italy's largest Christmas market framed by the Dolomites.

Italian Riviera - Unique coastal traditions, from underwater nativity scenes in Vernazza to the illuminated hillside presepe in Manarola.

The feature also provides practical advice on the best times to visit, travel tips for navigating holiday crowds, and packing recommendations for both city and mountain destinations.

The full article, Best Italian Christmas Destinations of 2025 for a Magical Holiday Experience, is available now on Discover Italian Riviera.





Rome Christmas Market

About Discover Italian Riviera



Discover Italian Riviera is your go-to resource for exploring the region’s stunning coastline, charming towns, and rich cultural heritage. Founded by passionate locals, our team provides in-depth guides, event updates, dining and accommodation tips, and insights into the history and outdoor beauty of this Mediterranean gem.



