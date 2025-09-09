Slime Miner Partners with Immutable Play Launching A New Era of Web3 Gaming

Singapore, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slime Miner, the first immersive Web3 game built on the Kaia Chain, has officially launched on Google Play and the Apple App Store , marking a milestone in its international rollout. Kaia — the Layer 1 powering LINE’s Web3 Mini Dapps — connects over 200M LINE users to Web3 through LINE NEXT’s trusted infrastructure. At the same time, the game is joining Immutable Play , a leading platform with millions of Web3 gamers, expanding its reach to a broader blockchain gaming audience.







Since debuting as a LINE DApp on January 22, 2025, Slime Miner has attracted over 18 million registered users and continues to engage more than 150,000 daily active players (DAU). Supporting 14+ languages, this launch delivers a seamless Web2-style onboarding experience while unlocking enhanced Web3 features for players who choose to explore deeper.

“This is a milestone moment for Slime Miner. By combining app store accessibility with Immutable Play’s ecosystem, we’re making Web3 gaming approachable at scale,” said S.M.Y, CEO of Slime Miner. “Our focus has always been on delivering fun first, while enabling players to enjoy true digital ownership within a sustainable game world.”

A Web3 Game with Web2 Accessibility

Slime Miner is designed for broad accessibility, offering both casual entry and advanced features:

Instant Start – New players can begin without a wallet or blockchain knowledge.





– New players can begin without a wallet or blockchain knowledge. Digital Ownership – Collectible NFTs and in-game rewards enhance long-term engagement.





– Collectible NFTs and in-game rewards enhance long-term engagement. Full Gameplay Ecosystem – Guild Wars, PvP Slime Racing, and community competitions create ongoing opportunities for collaboration and competition.









Immutable Play Partnership

By integrating with Immutable Play, Slime Miner becomes part of a network of leading Web3 titles. This collaboration gives players access to shared infrastructure, exclusive quests, and cross-game campaigns, while also connecting the game to millions of Web3-ready gamers worldwide. The platform has 5.3 million wallet registrations, along with 62 million game quests completed and a weekly retention rate of ~85% as of July 2025.









A Sustainable In-Game Economy

Slime Miner’s in-game economy is designed to support long-term player engagement and fairness:

Activity-Based Rewards – Recognition for gameplay contributions.





– Recognition for gameplay contributions. Balanced Unlocks – Gradual reward distribution aligned with ongoing participation.





– Gradual reward distribution aligned with ongoing participation. Community-First Approach – Incentives for guild collaboration and player-driven content.

To celebrate the app launch, Slime Miner is hosting a series of special events across its global community. The official Discord server is now open, giving players a space to share strategies, join discussions, and receive the latest updates. In parallel, players can simply join quests on Immutable Play to participate and enjoy special rewards. Full details of ongoing and upcoming events can be found on Slime Miner’s Discord , Immutable Play , and official community channels - X and Telegram . New players can also check out the Slime Miner’s Wiki to fully engage with the game’s mechanics.









About Slime Miner

Slime Miner merges Web2 accessibility with Web3 innovation, redefining idle and community-driven gaming. As one of the top-performing mini apps on the KAIA/LINE ecosystem, which already reaches over 200M users across Southeast Asia and Japan, the game combines strategic exploration, collectible NFTs, and large-scale guild competitions. Developed by a team of 20+ experienced professionals from gaming and technology, Slime Miner continues to expand as a scalable entertainment ecosystem where players can play, connect, and own their experiences.

Game App Link: https://slimeminer.onelink.me/vT1e/hfko6n3v

X: https://x.com/Slime_Miner

TG: https://t.me/slimeminerunion/

Immutable Play: https://play.immutable.com/games/slime-miner/

Slime Miner Wiki: https://slime-digventure.gitbook.io/slimeminer

Home: http://slimeminer.io



