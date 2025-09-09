NOVARC TO UNVEIL SWR™+TIPTIG AUTONOMY AT FABTECH 2025

VANCOUVER, CANADA, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novarc Technologies Inc. (“Novarc”), a full-stack AI robotics company pioneering automated welding solutions, today announced the launch of SWR™+TIPTIG Autonomy , enabling the performance of high-precision TIG (Tungsten Inert Gas) welding, with no operator and fully autonomous welding. Designed for fabricators who demand X-ray-quality TIG root welds with the speed and throughput of MIG, the SWR™+TIGMIG Autonomy sets a new standard for productivity and versatility in the pipe fabrication industry.

SWR™+TIPTIG Autonomy will be unveiled at FABTECH in Chicago, Sept. 8-11 at Novarc’s booth #B17063.

“Novarc’s new SWR+TIPTIG Autonomy promises to solve challenges being voiced by multiple industry players. It elevates existing TIPTIG capabilities to new heights, made possible by SWR+TIPTIG’s continuous evolution, which has been driven by Novarc’s artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies,” said Soroush Karimzadeh, CEO, Novarc Technologies Inc.

“SWR+TIPTIG Autonomy is the industry’s most versatile Autonomous Welding Robot and the world’s first in full autonomy for the TIG weld process with zero operator intervention for X-ray quality welds. Once SWR+TIPTIG Autonomy is set up, operators can just hit start, and move on to set up the next weld,” said Karimzadeh.

SWR™+TIPTIG Autonomy results in higher deposition rates with a 2.6x increase in weld deposition and up to 4 lbs/hour in deposition rates, with an increase of up to 300 per cent in travel speeds, surpassing conventional TIG systems. TIPTIG’s precision also minimizes spatter, oxidation, and discoloration, producing welds that meet hygienic standards without excessive post-weld cleaning.

With the smallest footprint in the industry (4’x4’) and up to 4 positioners, SWR™+TIPTIG Autonomy can also maximize both valuable shop space and productivity, benefiting fabricators across a number of industries.

Also being showcased at FABTECH: NovAI™, NovHub™, NovAI™ Capture, NovAI™ Control, and NovPlan™

Novarc’s NovAI™ technology – a new AI-powered system that brings both vision and real-time adaptation to articulated robotic and mechanized welding– will also be demonstrated at FABTECH in Novarc’s booth #B17063. Welding with NovAI™ results in less defects, as real-time AI adjustments ensure consistent high-quality welds. Overwelding is virtually eliminated, and there is no need to manually set up or pre-scan the welds, which means that even junior operators can take on complex welding jobs.

NovHub™ : Novarc is launching NovHub™ , a welding intelligence platform that tracks and traces the weld, capturing all the weld video and parameter data in a secure platform, providing a valuable digital thread of the weld. Weld data is stored in a central point, and Novarc’s advanced analytics and diagnostic tools can identify the root causes of welding defects or failures, enabling targeted corrective actions and preventing recurrence.

NovAI™ Capture : By bringing machine vision into the robotic welding process, NovAI™ Capture gives welders real-time visibility into the weld pool, and automatically records every weld with full parameter data. NovAI Capture turns welding from a black box into a fully traceable, optimized process, driving higher quality welds with lower risk.

NovAI™ Control : By bringing human expertise back into robotic welding, operators have the ability to adjust weld parameters and robot motion live, during the weld, using real-time visual feedback. It’s similar to putting a skilled welder’s hands and eyes inside the robot cell, without stopping production.

NovPlan™: Industrial robots are excellent tools for welding automation - they are fast, repeatable, and flexible; however, conventional programming can be costly and time-consuming. This makes them unviable for many tasks, especially high-mix low-volume manufacturing. NovPlan™ solves this problem using smart, innovative software that automatically generates robotic welding programs directly from CAD information. Intelligent algorithms eliminate the time and effort needed to program robots, so more time can be spent welding, even for one-off production.

About Novarc Technologies Inc.