Advanced Sentiment Analysis for Social Listening and Social Media Monitoring Released - BrandMentions Platform Introduces AI-Driven Entity-Level Sentiment and Emotion Detection

BrandMentions has announced the launch of brand-level sentiment and emotion analysis capabilities for its social media monitoring platform. The new feature provides entity-specific sentiment scoring, marking a departure from traditional post-level analysis methods used by existing platforms in the social listening industry. The technology analyzes sentiment for individual brands, products, or hashtags mentioned within social media posts, rather than applying a single sentiment score to entire conversations. This approach addresses scenarios where multiple entities with different sentiment associations appear in the same post, a common occurrence in social media discussions. To learn more, visit https://brandmentions.com

"Most tools flatten conversations into a single score, which creates blind spots," said Razvan Gavrilas, Founder of BrandMentions. "We built this capability to provide more precise insights by scoring each entity separately and adding emotion detection to understand not just what people feel, but the intensity behind those feelings."

The platform's sentiment analysis extends beyond standard positive, negative, and neutral classifications to include detection of specific emotions such as joy, love, anger, and sarcasm. The system incorporates training on contemporary social media language patterns, including slang, abbreviations, emoji usage, and contextual irony detection.

According to the company, traditional sentiment analysis tools often misclassify posts containing multiple brand references. For instance, a post stating "I love Brand A, but hate Brand B's app" would typically receive a neutral classification in conventional systems, despite containing distinct positive and negative sentiments toward different entities.

BrandMentions reports achieving greater than 94 percent accuracy in entity-level sentiment assignment across social media platforms, online news sources, and web content in internal testing. The accuracy measurements were conducted across various content types, including posts with multiple entity mentions and complex linguistic structures.

The feature integrates with the platform's existing monitoring capabilities, which track mentions across social media networks, news websites, blogs, forums, and general web content. Users can access entity-specific sentiment data through the platform's dashboard interface and reporting tools.

Stone Temple, a digital marketing agency, reported measurable improvements in campaign optimization using the entity-level sentiment analysis. "The entity-level analysis reveals insights that directly shape client strategy," said Mark Traphagen, VP of Product Marketing at Stone Temple. The agency noted particular value in identifying brand-specific sentiment patterns within competitive discussions.

Additional clients, including agencies Koozai and Profile Booster, have implemented the sentiment analysis feature as part of their social media monitoring workflows. These organizations use the technology for brand monitoring, competitive analysis, and crisis management applications.

The social listening market, valued at approximately $5.1 billion, has traditionally offered advanced sentiment analysis primarily through enterprise-level solutions requiring annual contracts and extensive implementation processes. BrandMentions' approach makes entity-level sentiment analysis available through professional monthly subscription plans.

The emotion analysis component provides additional context beyond sentiment polarity, enabling organizations to distinguish between different types of negative feedback, such as mild frustration versus strong anger, or between genuine enthusiasm and sarcastic commentary.

Founded in 2015, BrandMentions serves more than 10,000 businesses worldwide through its social listening and brand monitoring platform. The company monitors social media, news, blogs, forums, and web content using proprietary crawling technology combined with natural language processing capabilities. BrandMentions is headquartered in Iasi, Romania, and operates as an independent, bootstrapped organization.

The entity-level sentiment analysis feature is currently available to existing subscribers and new users through the company's standard service plans. For more information, visit https://brandmentions.com/brand-monitoring.php

