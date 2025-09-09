Lake Street Capital Markets Presents BIG9 - The 9th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake Street Capital Markets ("Lake Street"), a research-driven investment bank specializing in growth companies, is proud to announce its 9th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG) Conference, set to take place at The Yale Club of New York City on September 11, 2025.

This exclusive, invitation-only event offers a unique platform for direct interactions between executives from over 100 dynamic public companies and top-tier institutional investors. Building on the success of previous years, BIG9 will feature an expanded lineup of innovative companies, demonstrating Lake Street's commitment to fostering meaningful corporate access and investor relations.

“This is our ninth year hosting the BIG Conference, and this year’s event is shaping up to be our best yet, with quality companies and top institutional investors in attendance,” said Mark Argento, President and Head of Institutional Equities at Lake Street. “Our goal is to foster long-lasting relationships between corporate and investor clients. The BIG Conference demonstrates our commitment to creating opportunities for idea generation and giving institutional investors direct access to some of the most dynamic, fast-growing companies.”

Since its founding in 2012, Lake Street has significantly grown its research and investment banking sector expertise, completing over 300 investment banking mandates and helping issuer clients raise over $12 billion in capital.

Lake Street would like to sincerely thank our conference sponsors, whose steadfast support has made the BIG9 Conference a key event on the September calendar in New York City.

For event and registration details, visit www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/big9conference or contact your Lake Street representative at conference@lakestreetcm.com or 612-326-1305.

About the BIG Conference

About Lake Street Capital Markets

Founded in 2012, Lake Street Capital Markets is a full-service boutique investment bank dedicated to dynamic, high-growth companies and sectors of the economy. Our research empowers institutional investors with insights into emerging secular trends and innovative companies. Lake Street provides access to capital, mergers and acquisitions advice, and strategic counsel, fostering relationships that unlock value and growth. Driven by a commitment to informed guidance and exceptional service, Lake Street is devoted to client success. For more information, visit www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com.

Contact:

Mariia Pavlovska

info@lakestreetcm.com

612-326-1305