Toll Brothers Campus Living Announces the Opening of Aperture, a New Student Apartment Community in Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers Campus Living, a division of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, and joint venture partner The Davis Companies today announced the opening of Aperture, an elevated student apartment community in Orlando, Florida. Strategically located near the University of Central Florida campus, Aperture offers 204 apartment homes totaling 680 beds. The community welcomed its first residents in August 2025.





Aperture’s apartment homes are available in a mix of studio, one-, two-, and four-bedroom floor plans. Each residence is fully furnished and thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of modern students. The kitchen and living area features include quartz countertops, energy efficient stainless-steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers, soft vegan leather couches and sectionals, and 58” smart TVs. Each bedroom includes a full XL mattress, an oversized closet, and a bathroom with LED backlit mirror. The apartment homes are equipped with smart home technology, including electronic app-enabled apartment and bedroom locks and USB charging ports. Select residences also include balconies.

“We’re thrilled to open Aperture, our second Toll Brothers Campus Living community in Florida,” said Richard Keyser, Vice President of Acquisitions and Development for Toll Brothers Campus Living. “With thoughtfully designed residences and immersive amenity spaces, we’re proud to offer a community that helps students thrive academically, socially, and personally.”





Aperture’s amenity offerings were designed to enhance both the college lifestyle and productivity. The community features a resort-style pool with a tanning shelf and a mini Jumbotron for outdoor viewing. The two-story fitness center includes cardio and strength equipment, an Echelon Reflect fitness mirror, and an outdoor turf area. Residents will find tech-equipped study lounges on every floor to accommodate various work styles, including private and group workspaces, in addition to a computer lounge with printing. Residents can gather with friends in the coffee house, the e-sports gaming lounge, the courtyard with firepits and grills, and the game lounge that features billiards, shuffleboard, and ping pong. Additional amenities include a gated dog park, secure garage parking, a private shuttle to and from campus, and community-wide Wi-Fi.

“Aperture reflects our dedication to developing exceptional student communities,” said John McCullough, President of Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the multifamily division of Toll Brothers which oversees its Campus Living division. “We designed Aperture to support today’s students, whose success is rooted in well-being, connection, and convenience, and we’re pleased to offer this unparalleled living experience to students at UCF.”





Located 12727 East Colonial Drive in Orlando, Aperture is a less than 10-minute drive from the University of Central Florida, offering flexibility between on-campus and off-campus life. The community is within a 30-minute drive from downtown Orlando and Orlando International Airport, making it a convenient hub for students balancing academics, recreation, and travel.

Aperture adds to Toll Brothers Campus Living’s growing portfolio, which includes The 87 at the University of Notre Dame, Kinetic at the Georgia Institute of Technology, and Lapis at Florida International University. In addition, the company previously developed The Yards at Old State at The Pennsylvania State University, which sold in 2024; Canvas at Arizona State University, which sold in 2023; and Terrapin Row at the University of Maryland, which sold in 2017.

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS CAMPUS LIVING

Toll Brothers Campus Living is the student housing development division of Toll Brothers, Inc., the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. Toll Brothers Campus Living brings the same quality, luxury, and service for which Toll Brothers is known to its exceptional student housing communities in select markets. Toll Brothers Campus Living communities combine the energy of collegiate locations with student-centric services, amenities, and the expertise of America’s Luxury Home Builder® to fit the needs and lifestyle of today’s students to live, thrive, and connect. Toll Brothers Campus Living has developed nearly 2,400 units and more than 7,000 beds nationwide, with nearly 2,400 additional beds in its development pipeline.

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine.

