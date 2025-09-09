UPDATE - Mark Cuban Foundation and Quizlet Bring Free AI Bootcamp to Denver Teens

DENVER, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Time is running out to apply to participate in the Mark Cuban Foundation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bootcamp hosted by Quizlet in Denver. Applications for the no-cost bootcamp are closing September 30.

The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with Quizlet, is bringing the only artificial intelligence (AI) camp of its kind, free of charge, to high school students in Denver. With a custom and highly-relevant curriculum focused on teaching students about the latest developments in the world of AI and Generative AI, the camp will provide the tools to make these technologies work for them and promises to educate, inspire and fuel the next generation of AI professionals.

The program aims to provide students with a foundational understanding of artificial intelligence and its applications to future careers. Students can select from six tracks: healthcare, arts and entertainment, business and entrepreneurship, computer science, sports science, or education and career readiness. Driven by the belief that fostering interest in AI at a young age is crucial for preparing the next generation for their future, the AI Bootcamps are introductory and accessible to students in 9-12 grade with an interest in technology. Students do not need any familiarity with computer science or programming to attend.

This free AI Bootcamp is hosted for underserved high school students with a transparent focus on recruiting girls, students of color, first generation college students, and those from low to moderate income households. The AI Bootcamp Program provides students with lunch and a snack, transportation assistance, and technology equipment during bootcamp.

“As AI continues to become an undeniable force in all of our lives, it’s crucial that we open the door to this knowledge, especially to young people who want to explore it,” said Mark Cuban, founder. “While technology expands and becomes more advanced, it becomes more critical that we ensure our students are prepared when they apply for schools or jobs in the future. Thanks to our work with Quizlet, the bootcamp will offer an avenue to explore this fascinating field of technology to any student, no matter their means.”

This year’s bootcamp, taking place in Denver on November 1st, 8th, and 15th is hosted and staffed by Quizlet, an online learning platform and mobile app that helps students study more effectively through interactive tools like digital flashcards, adaptive quizzes, and collaborative games.

Quizlet is one of more than 25 host companies selected to host camps across the U.S.

“Quizlet is dedicated to advancing and reshaping education through AI innovation. By partnering with the Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp, we are helping foster a foundational understanding of AI among students—a skill we believe will be critical for future success,” said Sowmya Subramanian, Chief Technology Officer at Quizlet. “Through our AI-powered study tools and this partnership, we aim to make AI learning accessible and engaging, and are eager to see how participants apply their new knowledge both in school and beyond.”

There are just 3 weeks left until the September 30 deadline. Do not miss your chance—submit your application now, as spaces are limited.

Apply for the bootcamp at: markcubanai.org .

Watch Mark Cuban’s message about Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI bootcamps and access the full media kit here .

To learn more, visit markcubanai.org .

This bootcamp is facilitated with support from Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp

Program's media partner, Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for investor relations, public relations and marketing professionals.

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program at MCF seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over 3 consecutive Saturdays underserved 9th - 12th grade students learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about the no-cost AI Bootcamp program at markcubanai.org .

About Quizlet

Quizlet is a global learning platform that provides engaging study tools to help people practice and master whatever they are learning. Over 60 million students, teachers, and lifelong learners use Quizlet to study any subject imaginable for school, work, or as part of their personal interests -- including 2 in 3 high school students and 1 in 2 college students in the US. Combining cognitive science and artificial intelligence, Quizlet guides students through adaptive study activities to confidently reach their learning goals. The company offers a combination of free and paid subscriptions for both students and teachers that enable further customization. Quizlet is headquartered in San Francisco, California and is backed by General Atlantic, Union Square Ventures, Altos Ventures, Icon Ventures, Owl Ventures, and Costanoa Ventures. For more information, please visit www.quizlet.com.