Summit Therapeutics Inc. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. September 24, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion.

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Summit Therapeutics Inc. ("Summit" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SMMT) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between March 17, 2022 and September 22, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Summit investors have until September 24, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, Summit made false and misleading statements to the market regarding the results of its Pinnacle Study of poziotinib, a potential treatment for lung cancer patients. As a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading throughout the Class Period. When the truth was revealed, investors suffered damages.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising