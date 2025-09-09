AVITA Medical, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

​LOS ANGELES, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises AVITA Medical, Inc. (“Avita” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ : RCEL) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Avita investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: info@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On August 7, 2025, AVITA released its second quarter 2025 financial results, disclosing that “a six-month backlog in unpaid provider claims for Recell procedures impacted first-half demand.” The Company explained that contractors assigned by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to establish pricing for its wound care product, Recell, either failed to assign an appropriate price or failed to adjudicate claims in a timely manner. As a result, claims from January through June accumulated, creating a significant backlog of unpaid and underpaid claims to providers. This uncertainty over payment expectations and timelines, according to the Company, led to reduced utilization of Recell during the first half of the year.

On this news, AVITA’s share price fell $1.13, or approximately 21%, from $5.38 on August 7, 2025, to $4.25 on August 8, 2025.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bars

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising