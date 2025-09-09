Farewell to Fuel and Paddles. LiTime Unveils the World’s First Complete Solution for Non-Powered Boat Conversion, Enabling Tens of Millions of Boat Owners to Go Electric

Shenzhen, China, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiTime, a global pioneer in new energy technology, today launched the world’s first complete solution for non-powered boat conversion. Guided by user needs and driven by innovation, the solution has been refined through thousands of real-world boating tests to make electric boating accessible for everyone.

From luxury vessels to practical conversions, making electric boating a joy for all

Since ancient times, humanity has been bound to the water. From Europe’s long seafaring traditions, to Native Americans navigating lakes and rivers in canoes, to generations of Australians setting out along the coast, the courage to explore open waters and unknown horizons has always been embedded in human history and culture.

Today, that spirit of exploration has shifted from epic voyages to everyday life. Yet the reality often proves discouraging. Many families still rely on the most basic approach—paddle by hand—expending effort long before the fun begins. As one boater put it, “Every trip with the kids turns into a workout. By the time we reach the spot, I’m already exhausted.”

The vision of electric boating remains out of reach for many households. Factory-built electric boats often cost well over $100,000, far beyond the means of most families. For those considering a DIY conversion, the process is no less daunting: sourcing an outboard motor, batteries, a charger, and the necessary accessories, while also worrying about compatibility and safety. The dream of electric boating sits on the horizon, but is too often blocked by high costs and overwhelming complexity.

It is with this challenge in mind that LiTime, guided by its vision of “Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations,” has introduced a solution: the world’s first complete solution for non-powered boat conversion. This solution integrates batteries, accessories, and recommended outboard motor options into one package, eliminating the need for users to piece together components through trial and error. With its one-stop design, it makes electrifying non-powered boats simple and efficient—while offering a more affordable price point that truly makes electric boating accessible. For example, a 1–2 person kayak can be upgraded to an electric boat with an investment of about $2,000—just 1/50 of the cost of mainstream electric boats. A typical 4–6 person dinghies (made of fiberglass, aluminum, wood, or other materials) requires around $5,000 to go electric, still at roughly 1/20 the cost of mainstream models. All costs include both the vessel and the complete power system.

Key Benefits of LiTime’s Solution for Tens of Millions of Boaters

Affordable Electric Conversion, Dramatic Cost Savings – Convert a non-powered boat to electric for about $2,000, enough to cover everyday on-water activities—at just 1/50 the cost of mainstream electric boats (based on a kayak conversion example).

– Convert a non-powered boat to electric for about $2,000, enough to cover everyday on-water activities—at just 1/50 the cost of mainstream electric boats (based on a kayak conversion example). High-Performance Batteries, Worry-Free Range – LiTime’s industry-first Trolling Motor and Outboard Motor batteriesare fully compatible with all trolling motors and electric outboard motors, delivering stable, long-lasting power.

– LiTime’s industry-first Trolling Motor and Outboard Motor batteriesare fully compatible with all trolling motors and electric outboard motors, delivering stable, long-lasting power. Quick Selection, Easy Purchase – A dedicated solution page provides boat-type-based recommendations, pairing LiTime all-in-one battery kits (one-click purchase, including batteries, charger, switch, and wiring harness) with compatible outboard motor models .

– A dedicated solution page provides boat-type-based recommendations, pairing LiTime all-in-one battery kits (one-click purchase, including batteries, charger, switch, and wiring harness) with compatible outboard motor models . Quick Battery Installation, Ready in 5 Minutes – Designed with standardized connections and a quick-mount system, batteries can be installed effortlessly without specialized skills.

Unlike traditional battery makers that focus only on battery packs, or outboard manufacturers that leave power integration to the buyer, LiTime is thinking one step ahead for the user— bridging the gap to deliver the world’s first complete solution for non-powered boat conversion.

A LiTime spokesperson said, “We care about every user who has not yet had the chance to experience electric boating. With this reliable solution, we hope to make electrification simple and accessible, allowing passion to be unleashed in every journey on the water.”

Trolling Motor and Outboard Motor Batteries: The Core of the Solution

As an innovator in lithium battery technology, LiTime has focused on addressing the practical challenges outdoor users face. Between 2023 and 2024, through research with more than 500 boating enthusiasts, the company identified two key issues: conventional batteries often fail to deliver sustained, stable power for trolling motors under continuous high-current discharge, and their output can be unreliable during outboard motor startup or rapid acceleration—resulting in insufficient performance. To address these challenges, LiTime developed two milestone products:

Trolling Motor Series (launched June 19, 2023) – The world’s first batteries dedicated to trolling motors, covering 12V/24V/36V models for brands such as Minn Kota, MotorGuide and Newport. Engineered for sustained high-current discharge, they remain stable even in strong currents or winds. Current sales are steadily moving toward the 100,000-unit milestone, with the 12V 100Ah TM model stands out as a bestseller.

– The world’s first batteries dedicated to trolling motors, covering 12V/24V/36V models for brands such as Minn Kota, MotorGuide and Newport. Engineered for sustained high-current discharge, they remain stable even in strong currents or winds. Current sales are steadily moving toward the 100,000-unit milestone, with the 12V 100Ah TM model stands out as a bestseller. Outboard Motor Series (launched July 9, 2024) – The world’s first complete line of outboard motor batteries, ranging from 12V to 72V. With explosive startup power and lasting endurance, the Outboard Motor series prevents the power dropouts that can occur with traditional batteries. In particular, two flagship products have filled the market gap for batteries capable of powering 60V and 72V electric outboard motors. With this breakthrough innovation, they quickly gained market recognition and user trust, driving explosive sales growth that is now approaching 50,000 units.

Together, the Trolling Motor and Outboard Motor series not only resolve long-standing performance challenges but also form the reliable power backbone of LiTime’s world-first complete solution for non-powered boat conversion.

Continuous Innovation Expands Marine Applications

Beyond the Trolling Motor and Outboard Motor batteries, LiTime continues to break new ground with a series of industry firsts:

16V Long-Endurance Fish Finder Battery (April 2, 2025) – Designed for fish finders such as Humminbird, Lowrance, and Garmin, it provides dedicated power to eliminate interference and deliver clear imaging all day.

– Designed for fish finders such as Humminbird, Lowrance, and Garmin, it provides dedicated power to eliminate interference and deliver clear imaging all day. OTA Dual-Use Starter & Power Battery (August 21, 2024) – Built for fuel outboard motors, it replaces traditional lead-acid starter batteries with LiFePO₄ technology, combining high cranking power with 12V supply for onboard equipment such as lighting and navigation. It also offers extended service life and Bluetooth smart monitoring.

– Built for fuel outboard motors, it replaces traditional lead-acid starter batteries with LiFePO₄ technology, combining high cranking power with 12V supply for onboard equipment such as lighting and navigation. It also offers extended service life and Bluetooth smart monitoring. 12V/16V Waterproof AC-DC Charger (December 17, 2024) – Featuring IP65-rated protection, dual-voltage switching, and 10A fast charging, it powers both 12V conventional batteries and 16V fish finder batteries with one device—reducing the need to carry multiple chargers and enhancing safety and efficiency on the water.

Today, LiTime’s marine portfolio includes more than 60 battery models and 34 chargers, creating one of the most comprehensive product matrices in the industry. These innovations, driven by insights into real user needs, further strengthen LiTime’s presence in the marine sector and establish a systematic product ecosystem that ensures safer, more complete energy solutions for every boating scenario.

Powering Dreams Across Lakes and Seas

LiTime believes electrification is not only a technological shift but also a lifestyle transformation. With the world’s first complete solution for non-powered boat conversion, the company has turned what was once a complex retrofitting process into a simple choice, making electric boating affordable and accessible for everyone. Whether on North America's Great Lakes, Europe's Alpine lake regions, or Australia's Gold Coast, LiTime users can easily fish on lakes, enjoy family cruising, or release their passion in evening water sports, fully experiencing the freedom, tranquility, and joy of exploration on the water.

“Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations” is no longer just a vision; it is a commitment LiTime is delivering to boaters worldwide.

To further engage the community, LiTime is launching the “Go Electric Contest”, running from September 5 to October 17, inviting boaters globally to share real-world stories of converting from non-powered or fuel-powered boats to electric. Entries can be submitted as photos, videos, or social media links. The contest will recognize 58 winners in total, giving participants the chance to share in a $20,000 prize pool, including a $2,000 first prize split 50/50 between LiTime.com gift cards and Outdoor Credits. Outstanding submissions will also be showcased across LiTime’s global community to inspire more people to embrace electric boating.

Visit the contest landing page today to share your story for a chance to win up to $2,000.

The complete conversion solution is now available in the U.S. market, with launches in additional regions coming soon.

About LiTime

Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations!

LiTime, the energy technology explorer, delivers reliable LiFePO₄ power systems for RV, marine, solar, and off‑grid use—energy you can plan on. “Li” honors three pioneers of lithium science and the innovations in lithium batteries that have reshaped our world; “Time” is our generational promise and a product‑lifecycle commitment to stand behind your system end to end. Guided by Life & Discovery, we combine 16 years of R&D and rigorous manufacturing with 380+ certifications to make lithium energy solutions smarter, safer, more flexible, and more affordable—helping explorers and professionals go farther with clean energy, from dream to plan to journey.

Learn More

Company: LiTime USA/Germany/Japan

Visit：www.litime.com

Subscribe:

https://www.facebook.com/litimepower

https://www.instagram.com/litimepower/

https://www.youtube.com/@litimepower



