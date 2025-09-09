CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Late-Breaking Data at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2025

ZUG, Switzerland and BOSTON, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced that a late-breaking oral presentation highlighting the Company's Phase 1 clinical data of its investigational CRISPR/Cas9 in vivo gene editing therapy, CTX310™, targeting angiopoietin-related protein 3 (ANGPTL3) for cardiovascular and cardiometabolic disease, will be presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2025, taking place November 7 – 10, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Additionally, the Company will present a poster presentation on CTX340™, its in vivo preclinical program targeting angiotensinogen (AGT) for the treatment of refractory hypertension.

Abstract Title: First-in-Human Phase 1 Clinical Trial of a CRISPR-Cas9 Gene Editing Therapy Targeting ANGPTL3

Abstract Number: 4392851

Session Type: Late-Breaking Science (Oral Presentation)

Session Title: LBS.01 Groundbreaking Trials in Cardiometabolic Therapeutics

Session Date and Time: Saturday, November 8, 2025, 8:30 a.m. CST

Abstract Title: In vivo gene editing of Angiotensinogen in hepatocytes safely and potently reduces blood pressure in preclinical models

Abstract Number: 4391815

Session Type: Late-Breaking Basic Science (Poster Presentation)

Session Title: LBBS.APS.01 Precision Interventions for the Failing Heart: Genetic, Metabolic, and Immune Frontiers

Session Date and Time: Saturday, November 8, 2025, 2:30 p.m. CST

The accepted abstract titles are available online on the AHA website. The data in the abstracts and presentations are embargoed until the date and time of presentation. A copy of each presentation will be available at www.crisprtx.com once the presentation concludes.

About In Vivo Programs

CRISPR Therapeutics has established a proprietary lipid nanoparticle (LNP) platform for the delivery of CRISPR/Cas9 to the liver. The Company’s in vivo portfolio includes its lead investigational programs, CTX310 (directed towards angiopoietin-related protein 3 (ANGPTL3)) and CTX320 (directed towards LPA, the gene encoding apolipoprotein(a) (apo(a)), a major component of lipoprotein(a) [Lp(a)]). Both are validated therapeutic targets for cardiovascular and cardiometabolic disease. CTX310 and CTX320 are in ongoing clinical trials in patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, mixed dyslipidemias, or severe hypertriglyceridemia, and in patients with elevated lipoprotein(a), respectively. In addition, the Company’s research and preclinical development candidates include CTX340 and CTX450, targeting angiotensinogen (AGT) for refractory hypertension and 5’-aminolevulinate synthase 1 (ALAS1) for acute hepatic porphyria (AHP), respectively.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

Since its inception over a decade ago, CRISPR Therapeutics has evolved from a research-stage company advancing gene editing programs into a leader that celebrated the historic approval of the first-ever CRISPR-based therapy. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine, cardiovascular, autoimmune, and rare diseases. In 2018, CRISPR Therapeutics advanced the first-ever CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy into the clinic to investigate the treatment of sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. Beginning in late 2023, CASGEVY® (exagamglogene autotemcel [exa-cel]) was approved in several countries to treat eligible patients with either of these conditions. The Nobel Prize-winning CRISPR technology has revolutionized biomedical research and represents a powerful, clinically validated approach with the potential to create a new class of potentially transformative medicines. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has formed strategic partnerships with leading companies including Vertex Pharmaceuticals. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.crisprtx.com.

