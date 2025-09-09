CN and CSX Collaborate to Launch New Intermodal Rail Service into Nashville

HOMEWOOD, Ill. and JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) and CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop a new intermodal service into Nashville, Tennessee.

This service will provide customers with a seamless, all-rail alternative for international containers moving from Canada’s West Coast gateways through Memphis directly into Nashville. By replacing the current trucking leg with a steel-wheel interchange, CN and CSX will be able to deliver faster, more reliable, and more sustainable supply chain solutions for customers.

“This agreement allows us to expand our reach, enabling our customers to efficiently access more markets. Collaboration like this benefits everyone; railroads, customers, and communities, by driving growth, reliability, optionality, and sustainability.”

- Janet Drysdale, Interim Chief Commercial Officer, CN

“At CSX, we’re committed to working with our interchange partners to create solutions that deliver mutual value and expand the options available to customers. This new service with CN provides a faster and more sustainable all-rail option into Nashville, helping shippers strengthen their supply chains while reducing truck traffic on our highways.”

- Kevin Boone, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, CSX

The collaboration builds on both companies’ proven track record of successful interline agreements, including its already long-standing partnership on the East Coast, serving the ports of New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia started in 2019.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal, and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river, and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corp. and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com.

