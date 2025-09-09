Coherent Executives to Showcase Thought Leadership at ECOC 2025 in Copenhagen, Denmark

SAXONBURG, Pa., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today announced that its Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Julie Sheridan Eng, and its Chief Marketing Officer, Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, along with other experts will participate in key thought leadership sessions at the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) 2025, to be held September 29 – October 1, 2025, at the Bella Center in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Coherent thought leaders will share their perspectives on key trends that are shaping the future of the datacenter and communications markets.

MARKET FOCUS

Monday, September 29, 2025

Topic: Modules/Subsystems

Co-Chair: Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi

Advances in optical components, transceivers, and co-packaged optics

Speaker: Dr. Julie Sheridan Eng

Monday, September 29, 2025 (11:20 – 11:35)

How 400G Lanes Will Reshape the Next-Gen Datacenter Market

Speaker: Dr. Anna Tatarczak

Monday, September 29, 2025 (13:40 – 13:55)

Fireside chat: Can We Deliver What the Market Needs? Manufacturing Challenges of Co-Packaged Optics

Panelist: Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi

Monday, September 29, 2025 (16:00 – 16:30)

Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Topic: New and Emerging Technologies

Panel Session: 1.6T deployment status and outlook for 100T switching

Panelist: Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi

Tuesday, September 30, 2025 (15:40 – 16:30)

Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Topic: Networking/Systems/Service Provider

Enabling sublinear capacity scaling through multi-rail photonic technology

Speaker: Dr. Ian McClean

Wednesday, October 1, 2025 (11:00 – 11:15)

WORKSHOPS

Workshop: Which modulator technology will dominate in next-generation transceivers?

Speaker: Dr. Po Dong

Sunday, September 28, 2025 (09:00 – 12:30)

“ECOC is the premier European platform for engaging with customers, partners, and industry leaders on the future of optical networking,” said Sanjai Parthasarathi, Chief Marketing Officer at Coherent. “We are proud to contribute to these critical discussions and showcase the role Coherent plays in driving innovation across datacenter and communications.”

In addition to its speaker sessions, Coherent will exhibit its latest innovations in optical communications at Booth C3124. Visitors are invited to meet the Coherent team, explore its advanced photonics solutions, and learn more about how the company is enabling next-generation networks.

About Coherent

Coherent is the global photonics leader. We harness photons to drive innovation. Industry leaders in the datacenter, communications, and industrial markets rely on Coherent’s world-leading technology to fuel their own innovation and growth.

Founded in 1971 and operating in more than 20 countries, Coherent brings the industry’s broadest, deepest technology stack; unmatched supply chain resilience; and global scale to help its customers solve their toughest technology challenges. Visit us at coherent.com.