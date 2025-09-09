SPS Commerce to Host Investor Day on September 23, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC), a leader in retail supply chain cloud services, today announced that it will host its Investor Day on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

SPS Commerce Chief Executive Officer Chad Collins and Chief Financial Officer Kim Nelson, as well as other members of the senior leadership team, will provide an overview of strategic investments and growth opportunities, followed by a live Q&A session. Presentations will begin at 8:30 a.m. Central Time.

To register for the live video webcast of the event, please visit this page. A replay of the webcast will be available at http://investors.spscommerce.com/events later that day.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce is the world’s leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service, and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. Over 50,000 recurring revenue customers in retail, grocery, distribution, supply, manufacturing, and logistics are using SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 98 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.

SPS COMMERCE, SPS, SPS logo and INFINITE RETAIL POWER are marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. and registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, along with other SPS marks. Such marks may also be registered or otherwise protected in other countries.

Contact:

Investor Relations

The Blueshirt Group

Irmina Blaszczyk

Lisa Laukkanen

SPSC@blueshirtgroup.com

415-217-4962

SPS-F