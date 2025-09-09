FTAI Aviation Ltd. to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 13th Annual Laguna Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) (the “Company”) today announced that Joe Adams, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley 13th Annual Laguna Conference at 8:30AM (PT) on Friday, September 12, 2025 in Laguna Beach, CA.

The presentation will be webcast live at https://ir.ftaiaviation.com/.

About FTAI Aviation Ltd.

FTAI owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 and V2500 engines. FTAI’s propriety portfolio of products, including the Module Factory and a joint venture to manufacture engine PMA, enables it to provide cost savings and flexibility to our airline, lessor, and maintenance, repair, and operations customer base. Additionally, FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. FTAI invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini

Investor Relations

FTAI Aviation Ltd.

(646) 734-9414

aandreini@ftaiaviation.com

Media

Tim Lynch / Aaron Palash / Kelly Sullivan

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449