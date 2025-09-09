BellRing Brands (BRBR) Faces Investor Scrutiny Amid Upcoming Retailer Destocking, Share Price Decline; BRBR Investors With Substantial Losses And Persons With Knowledge Encouraged To Contact Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 6, 2025 investors in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) saw the price of their shares decline about 19% after BellRing announced during its Q2 2025 earnings call that it anticipated Q3 2025 reduction in retailer inventory levels.

BellRing Brands Faces Investor Scrutiny After Warning of Weaker Third Quarter Sales

BellRing Brands, the parent company renowned for its Premier Protein and Dymatize ready-to-drink shakes and nutritional powders, entered 2025 with a bullish message for investors: Consumer demand for its RTD products was robust, and the company’s growth momentum appeared unstoppable.

But on May 6, that confidence was abruptly shaken. During its quarterly earnings call, BellRing revealed that it was bracing for “third quarter reductions in retailer trade inventory levels”, citing decisions by several leading retail partners to lower the weeks of supply they kept on hand. The inventory adjustment, the company cautioned, was expected to provide a “mid-single-digit headwind” to third-quarter growth estimates. As a result, executives outlined a new outlook: Net sales growth for the upcoming quarter would likely only reach the low-single-digits, with Premier Protein sustaining growth while other brands stagnated or declined.

The candor sent shockwaves through Wall Street. BellRing’s stock closed the trading day down nearly 19 percent, shedding $14.88 from its share price as investors digested the prospect of slowing sales and retail pullbacks.

“We’re investigating whether BellRing may have misled investors about the strength in consumer demand for RTDs and retail inventory levels,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

