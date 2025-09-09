Momcozy Ergonest Maternity Belly Band Wins Prestigious Kind + Jugend Innovation Award 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy, a leading maternity and baby brand trusted by over 3.6 million mothers worldwide, is proud to announce that its Ergonest Maternity Belly Band has won the Kind + Jugend Innovation Award 2025. Standing out among global entries at the world’s most influential trade fair for the baby and maternity industry, the win highlights the breakthrough design and impact of the Ergonest Belly Band in redefining maternity support solutions.





Recognition on the Global Stage

Held annually in Cologne, Germany, Kind + Jugend (K+J) is the baby and maternity industry’s most important international event. The Innovation Award is one of its highest honors, recognizing products that set new benchmarks in functionality, design, and maternal well-being.

By receiving this award, Momcozy’s Ergonest Belly Band has earned recognition not only from the jury of experts but also from practicing midwives who endorsed its real-world value in supporting mothers. The award represents a milestone in maternity care innovation, validating Momcozy’s mission to enhance comfort and health for women during pregnancy.





First-of-its-Kind Support Innovation

The Ergonest Maternity Belly Band is the first in the industry to integrate a patented Ergonest Support Structure™, an O-shaped 3D molding system, and soft, breathable, skin-friendly fabrics into one innovative solution—delivering unmatched stability, relief, and comfort for expectant mothers.

Ergonest Support Structure™ provides effective lower back stability and pain relief.

O-shaped 3D molding reduces belly pressure and distributes weight evenly.

Soft, breathable fabrics ensure a gentle, long-lasting fit for all-day wear.

By uniting these three core elements, the Ergonest Belly Band sets a new benchmark for maternity support. More than an accessory, it is a next-generation solution that reduces strain, improves posture, and empowers women to experience pregnancy with greater comfort and confidence.

More Than a Product: A Commitment to Women’s Health

“Winning the Kind + Jugend Innovation Award is not only an honor for the Ergonest Maternity Belly Band, but also a validation of our mission to make motherhood more comfortable, supported, and celebrated,” said Fiona, GTM Director at Momcozy.

For Momcozy, this recognition is proof of its dedication to maternal health, combining clinical insight, ergonomic design, and feedback from mothers to create solutions that genuinely meet women’s needs.

As the brand continues to expand globally, this prestigious award underscores Momcozy’s role as a pioneer in maternity care innovations—championing the belief that every mother deserves not just support, but comfort and confidence throughout her motherhood journey.

About Momcozy

Momcozy is a leading maternity and baby brand trusted by over 4.5 million mothers across more than 60 countries and regions. Known for its innovative maternity care solutions, Momcozy designs products that combine comfort, functionality, and thoughtful design to make the parenting journey easier. From nursing bras to maternity support bands, Momcozy products are built on the belief that every mother deserves support, comfort, and confidence at every stage of motherhood.



Contact:

Anna Jiang, pr@momcozy.com