ColorKitchen Partners with Michaels to Bring Natural Food Coloring and Sprinkles to Art Supply Stores Nationwide

Santa Barbara, CA , Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ColorKitchen, the pioneering brand in natural food coloring made from plants, today announced a strategic partnership with Michaels, North America's largest arts and crafts specialty retailer. Beginning October 03, 2025 ColorKitchen's natural food coloring products will be available in select Michaels stores nationwide, marking the first time natural baking ingredients have been featured in the retailer's food crafting section.

The collaboration addresses the intersection of culinary arts and creative expression, where home bakers increasingly seek natural alternatives to synthetic food dyes. ColorKitchen's plant-based colors, derived from sources like spirulina, turmeric, and beets, will now be accessible to Michaels' customers who engage in cake decorating, cookie artistry, and other food-related crafts.

The product line available at Michaels will include ColorKitchen's signature natural food coloring packets available for purchase individually or in sets, and natural sprinkles for decorating. Each ColorKitchen product delivers vibrant colors without artificial dyes and chemicals commonly found in conventional food coloring.

"Baking customers in the US are increasingly moving away from artificial dyes and looking towards natural alternatives," said Ashley Phelps, CEO of ColorKitchen. "We're thrilled to partner with Michaels to bring our natural food coloring offerings to a larger baking community."

The partnership comes at a time when the natural food coloring market is experiencing unprecedented growth due to the movement to ban synthetic dyes in the US (such as FD & C Red #3 in California), driven by consumer awareness of artificial additive concerns and the rising popularity of home baking.

ColorKitchen products will be featured in Michaels' baking and cake decorating aisles this holiday baking season.

About ColorKitchen

Founded in 2017, ColorKitchen is dedicated to creating beautiful, natural food coloring products that are safe for individuals with food sensitivities. The company's revolutionary plant-based formulations deliver vibrant colors without compromising on performance. ColorKitchen products are available online at colorkitchenfoods.com and in select retail locations nationwide.

About Michaels

Michaels is North America's largest arts and crafts specialty retailer, with over 1,200 stores in the United States and Canada. The company has been serving the creative community for over 50 years, providing quality products, inspiring project ideas to customers who consider crafting and creating to be their passion.



