reAlpha Strengthens Mortgage Platform with Upgraded Internal AI Loan Officer Assistant Capabilities

DUBLIN, Ohio, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) (“reAlpha” or the “Company”), an AI-powered real estate technology company, today announced an upgrade to its internal AI Loan Officer Assistant, enhancing the Company’s ability to streamline mortgage operations by automating document classification, extraction, and validation. The assistant, which could previously only reduce manual document preparation and reconciliation time at the loan processing stage, now functions as a digital co-pilot for reAlpha’s mortgage professionals. This upgrade continues to shift manual work away from loan officers, enabling them to focus more on advising and supporting borrowers.

The upgraded internal assistant supports automated classification of more than 75 types of borrower documents, spanning income, identification, property, and loan records. It applies optical character recognition (“OCR”) and generative AI to extract and validate critical borrower fields. Research from True AI, a mortgage automatic platform, shows that AI-powered OCR systems generally achieve around 95 percent accuracy initially (compared to an average 80 percent accuracy with human data classification and extraction) and can improve beyond 99 percent when calibrated to lender-specific processes and document sets and trained over several months.1 By extending coverage across the documents most frequently used in mortgage origination, the system provides a consistent and reliable foundation for loan processing.

reAlpha expects the upgraded internal AI Loan Officer Assistant to reduce the manual review time per loan, which would enable loan officers to review more loans per day. Cutting the application review time also means that reAlpha Mortgage’s loan officers have more time dedicated to customer interaction and less time spent on repetitive back office tasks.

The total mortgage origination volume in the U.S. exceeded $1.79 trillion in 2024 and is projected to reach $2.3 trillion in 2025, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.2 By embedding AI into its mortgage operations, reAlpha aims to capture meaningful efficiency gains at scale within this multi-trillion-dollar industry. reAlpha’s upgraded internal AI Loan Officer Assistant supports this effort by streamlining workflows and addressing industry-wide cost and speed challenges related to a lack of automation.

The internal assistant also functions as a critical quality-control layer, automatically flagging inconsistencies and validating data before files move into underwriting. This human-in-the-loop model allows AI to manage repetitive, error-prone work while mortgage professionals provide oversight, ensuring compliance and trust.

“We believe that this upgrade represents a significant step forward in how we equip our teams to serve borrowers,” said Jamie Cavanaugh, CEO of reAlpha Mortgage. “Our loan officers gain the time and confidence to focus on customer needs, while the platform manages the accuracy and efficiency behind the scenes. The combination of time savings, cost efficiency, and improved borrower experience demonstrates exactly how AI can deliver measurable value for our team and our customers. It is the kind of innovation that directly supports reAlpha’s national rollout strategy as we continue scaling our platform into new markets.”

“Innovation at reAlpha isn’t theory—it’s execution. By embedding advanced agentic AI into our platform, we believe that we can demonstrate how breakthrough technology can deliver smarter, faster, and more human-centered mortgages,” added Vijay Rathna, CTO of reAlpha.

Looking ahead, reAlpha is developing advanced upgrades that will deliver automated borrower income analysis which is one of the most complex and time-consuming steps in the loan origination process. The system is being designed to streamline income verification, reduce manual review, and drive accuracy and consistency across files. These innovations further strengthen the Company’s ability to advance its broader mission of building an AI-powered, end-to-end homebuying experience.

About reAlpha Tech Corp.

reAlpha Tech Corp. (Nasdaq: AIRE) is an AI-powered real estate technology company transforming the multi-trillion-dollar U.S. real estate services market. reAlpha is developing an end-to-end platform that streamlines real estate transactions through integrated brokerage, mortgage, and title services. With a strategic, acquisition-driven growth model and proprietary AI infrastructure, reAlpha is building a vertically integrated ecosystem designed to deliver a simpler, smarter, and more affordable path to homeownership. For more information, visit www.realpha.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes “forward-looking statements.” Any statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including statements by reAlpha Mortgage’s CEO, Jamie Cavanaugh and reAlpha’s CTO, Vijay Rathna, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “plan”, “possible”, “project”, “strive”, “budget”, “forecast”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: reAlpha’s ability to pay contractual obligations; reAlpha’s liquidity, operating performance, cash flow and ability to secure adequate financing; reAlpha’s limited operating history and that reAlpha has not yet fully developed its AI-based technologies; whether reAlpha’s technology and products will be accepted and adopted by its customers and intended users; reAlpha’s ability to commercialize its developing AI-based technologies; reAlpha’s ability to successfully enter new geographic markets; reAlpha’s ability to integrate the business of its acquired companies into its existing business and the anticipated demand for such acquired companies’ services; reAlpha’s ability to scale its operational capabilities to expand into additional geographic markets and nationally; the potential loss of key employees of reAlpha and of its subsidiaries; the outcome of certain outstanding legal proceedings against reAlpha; reAlpha’s ability to obtain, and maintain, the required licenses to operate in the U.S. states in which it, or its subsidiaries, operate in, or intend to operate in; reAlpha’s ability to successfully identify and acquire companies that are complementary to its business model; the inability to maintain and strengthen reAlpha’s brand and reputation; reAlpha’s ability to reduce its manual loan processing time and manual effort of its employees through the implementation of its Loan Officer Assistant and CRM platform across real estate and mortgage operations; reAlpha’s ability to improve data accuracy and boost engagement of its brand through its redesigned website and the integration of CRM platform across real estate and mortgage operations; reAlpha’s ability to enhance its operational efficiency, improve cross-functional coordination and support the reAlpha platform’s continued growth through the implementation of its new internal organizational structure; reAlpha’s ability to continue attracting loan officers and maintain its relationship with its REALTOR® affiliate to expand its operations nationally; any accidents or incidents involving cybersecurity breaches and incidents; the inability to accurately forecast demand for AI-based real estate-focused products; the inability to execute business objectives and growth strategies successfully or sustain reAlpha’s growth; the inability of reAlpha’s customers to pay for reAlpha’s services; the inability of reAlpha to obtain additional financing or access the capital markets to fund its ongoing operations on acceptable terms and conditions; the outcome of any legal proceedings that might be instituted against reAlpha; changes in applicable laws or regulations, and the impact of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment; and other risks and uncertainties indicated in reAlpha’s SEC filings. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although reAlpha believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. reAlpha’s future results, level of activity, performance or achievements may differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking statements. For more information about the factors that could cause such differences, please refer to reAlpha’s filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and reAlpha does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Cristol Rippe, Chief Marketing Officer

media@realpha.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Adele Carey, VP of Investor Relations

investorrelations@realpha.com