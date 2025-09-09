Marketing Communication and Lead Generation from Complexity to Clarity: Saupe Communication Announces Strategic Brand Overhaul for simple system to Support Paid Business Model Launch

Stuttgart, Germany , Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saupe Communication, a B2B marketing agency specializing in complex products and services, today announced its strategic role in transforming the brand of procurement platform simple system GmbH. The collaboration supported simple system’s shift to a paid business model and resulted in a measurable increase in leads, a doubled social media presence, and a modernized digital brand identity.





simple system

The challenge faced by simple system was the need to convince a homogeneous, traditional customer base to adopt a new, paid business model. This was compounded by internal capacity constraints and a high workload, necessitating a clear brand positioning and increased market visibility.

Saupe Communication addressed these challenges by focusing on "the big picture"—implementing an overarching strategy rather than isolated measures. This approach combined creativity with structure, beginning with a kick-off workshop to clearly define goals for immediate and long-term success.

“Our partnership with Saupe was truly transformative. Their strategic insight brought clarity to our complex challenges while their creative campaigns exceeded expectations. Notably, Saupe’s SEO expertise dramatically increased our Google visibility—from virtually invisible to consistently present. The professional growth our team achieved through this collaboration has been exceptional,” said Fabian von Kleinsorgen, Head of Growth at simple system.

The measurable outcomes of this partnership are clear. The brand is now perceived as more modern and attractive, with significant improvements in both lead generation and customer retention. Social media visibility has doubled, and SEO efforts have transformed the brand’s online presence from invisible to consistently visible. Furthermore, there has been a successful transfer of expertise to the employees of simple system, strengthening the team’s capabilities.

About Saupe Communication



Saupe Communication is a leading marketing, branding, and design agency. For many years, the company has been helping clients build strong brands and develop innovative communication solutions.

